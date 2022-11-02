The Audio Technica Sound Burger spins again

One of Audio Technica’s most unique record players is making a comeback after four decades. The original Sound Burger was a go-anywhere turntable with Pop Art styling and a headphone port for portable listening; the 2022 re-release is more of the same, only updated for the present day.

The design hasn’t really changed, with a belt-drive mechanism that’ll play at 33-1/3 and 45 RPM for singles or LPs. It uses Audio Technica’s dependable, user-replaceable ATN3600L stylus, which is spring-loaded to balance the vinyl. A DC motor delivers consistent speed to the die-cast aluminium alloy platter.

The internals are all-new, though: the three chunky D batteries are gone, replaced with a rechargeable cell that’s good for up to 12 hours of playback. Charging is over USB-C, and there’s built-in Bluetooth for cable-free streaming to headphones or a portable speaker. RCA analogue outputs also let you hook it up to a home stereo system.

Audio Technica has brought back the Sound Burger to mark its 60th anniversary, alongside other special edition releases like the sakura blossom-painted ATH-W2022 headphones and gold-plated AT-MC2022 cartridge. The revived turntable is considerably kinder to your wallet than those top-tier offerings, though – and will be produced in much greater numbers.

Vinyl enthusiasts will be able to pick one up right now, directly from Audio Technica, for £200/€229.

Anyone with a little more cash at hand should take note of the AT-LP2022, a totally transparent turntable made from clear acrylic and equipped with a limited-edition Shibata stylus.

The more high-end offering will only see 3000 units released worldwide when it goes on sale later this year, for £999/€1199.