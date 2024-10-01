Audio Technica’s newest turntable makes it easier to listen to vinyl

If you’re new to vinyl or have never touched a turntable before, the prospect can be daunting. Even the best turntables can be tricky to wrap your head around. So Audio Technica’s latest release might be the solution. It combines the reliability of a direct-drive motor with the easy operation of a semi-automatic system, to make it easier than ever to listen to good-sounding vinyl.

What even is a semi-automatic system? It means you won’t have to worry about racing over to lift the needle at the end of an album, as the turntable kindly does that bit for you.

The AT-LP8X takes a nod from Audio Technica’s iconic ’60s and ’70s designs. It comes complete with a J-shaped aluminium tonearm, perfect for those chasing that classic aesthetic. This turntable has a nice modern twist, however, including the tonearm lift that automatically raises when the record finishes.

For the vinyl aficionados who love tinkering, you’ll be pleased to hear this player isn’t short on customisation options. The AT-VM95E cartridge it comes with can be swapped out for any of the five other styli in the VM95 line, so you can tweak to your heart’s content. Plus, VTA adjustment means you can play around with different cartridges, if that’s your thing. The subcounterweight? It’s there to expand your choices even further.

What’s more, Audio Technica’s gone heavy on vibration control with this one. We’re talking a sturdy MDF plinth, rubber-damped aluminium platter, and adjustable feet – all to keep your music as pure as possible. The whole thing is powered by a direct-drive DC servo motor. It’s reliable, smooth, and won’t mess up the rotation speed. And with its phono-level output and detachable RCA cable, it’s primed for audiophiles who demand the cleanest possible sound.

The AT-LT10 headshell, launching alongside the turntable, is another nod to precision. Its aluminium die-cast body is designed to eliminate any unnecessary vibrations, so you get exceptional sound quality. Plus, the headshell is super easy to mount and adjust, meaning you won’t need an engineering degree to get your setup just right.

If this sounds like the best way for you to make your foray into vinyl, the Audio Technica AT-LP8X turntable is available now. The turntable will set you back £859/€999, while the headshell goes for £50/€59.