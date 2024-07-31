Audio Technica’s newest turntable might just convince me to go to vinyl

I don’t want to stir the pot, but I’ve never really understood vinyl. It’s perhaps a little contradictory, since I have a huge Blu-Ray collection. But after spending some time listening to the best turntables recently, I think that I’m convinced. And Audio Technica’s newest release might just convince me to make the switch. It’s got a fully automatic wireless belt-drive turntable alongside Bluetooth connectivity, which is a great starting point for wannabe audiophiles like myself.

The AT-LP70xBT is a fully automatic wireless belt-drive turntable. It promises to combine the best of both worlds – the warm, tactile charm of analogue audio with the slick convenience of Bluetooth. Diving into vinyl is as easy as pushing a button to switch between 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. Audio Technica makes it dead simple to play your cherished collection.

Pair it with Bluetooth speakers or headphones, and you’re golden. Plus, it supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive for top-notch music playback without the faff of cables. But fear not, traditionalists. The AT-LP70xBT also caters to wired setups with its built-in switchable phono preamp. Just plug it into your speakers via an RCA cable, and you’ve got a tidy sound system.

At the heart of this beauty lies a high-quality phono cartridge, a nod to Audio-Technica’s prowess in delivering premium audio. The J-shaped tonearm, integrated with the AT-VM95C cartridge and a 0.6 mil conical stylus, ensures you get fantastic channel separation and minimal distortion. If you’re feeling fancy, you can upgrade the stylus with other options from the VM95 Series, allowing for a bit of customisation rarely seen in this category.

The AT-LP70xBT should please both the eyes and the ears. Its sleek, anti-resonance three-piece chassis reduces unwanted noise, ensuring your tunes come through crystal clear. Audio Technica’s latest turntable is available in three stylish finishes – Black Silver, White Silver, and Black Bronze. It even includes a removable hinged dust cover to keep things looking sharp.

If you’ve also been convinced to switch to vinyl (or upgrade your set-up), the Audio-Technica AT-LP70xBT will be available from August. It’ll set you back $249/£219/€249, and will be available to order direct.