The Best Amazon Prime Day Wearable deals – Samsung, Garmin and more...

During this two-day salesathon spectacular, nothing is safe from being deeply discounted – even the normally pricey areas of smartwatches and GPS fitness trackers.
Well, if you’re looking for something new to analyse that fitness routine and help you improve yourself, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are the best Prime Day deals on wearables... Looking for something else? Jump back to our hub and don’t forget! You need Amazon prime to get any of these deals – bag yourself a thirty-day trial.
Samsung
Looking for a wearable and have yourself a Samsung Galaxy? Go first party with your smartwatch/fitness tracker on the cheap with up to 30% off Samsung wearables.
£30 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm – just £139 (30% off)
£100.99 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm – just £179 (36% off)
£80 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm – just £189 (30% off)
£80 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armor Edition 44mm - £239 (25% off)
Garmin
Go for Garmin – a good brand if you’re serious about those fitness tracking statistics. With many of them packed with all the sensors you need for multisport analysis and up to 20% off Garmin Wearables, this is a good buy to help your routine this autumn/winter.
£77 off Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch – just £122.99 (39% off)
£88.69 off Garmin Fenix 6S Multisport GPS Smartwatch – just £356 (20% off)
£70 off Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch – just £149.99 (32% off)
Huawei
With plenty of nifty integrations exclusive to the P line of smartphones (a set of phones we’re pretty big fans of), Huawei’s smartwatches are a great added extra to the whole experience, plus you can enjoy up to 25% off for Prime Day.
£65 off Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch – just £94.99 (41% off)
£80 off Huawei Watch GT 2 – just £99.99 (44% off)
£54 off Huawei Talkband B6 Smart band – just £125.99 (30% off)
And the rest...
Not interested in the above three brands? Well, there’s two more deals – one from Honor and another that is insanely cheap for a quick fix smartwatch.
£50 off Honor Watch GS Pro – just £199.99 (20% off)
£12.40 off Vigorun Fitness Tracker watch – just £24.59 (34% off)