The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals of the Day - 14th July

One day left until Prime Day - Amazon have launched some amazing early deals!
Yep, we are just around the corner from Prime Day - Christmas for tech and gaming geeks like you and me!

But maybe you’re feeling impatient? So are Amazon, as they have launched a new slew of early offers. Many of these will be lightning deals, available in a flash (…see what we did there?) that you can find out about once they get released on our Twitter.

Now, many of the daily deals that I wrote about before are still live! Check out my pieces from Friday and Saturday to see what else is on offer.

A quick reminder - Prime for £20 off

Amazon announced it yesterday, and the deal is still on until the 16th! You can get Prime for just £59.

That includes 1-day shipping and all the prime movies, tv, music and book subscriptions you want!

Get the offer here.

Services for cheap

And finally, the deals don’t just stop at the one off purchases. Amazon are also heavily discounting some of their own content services.

Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Sign up for Audible between 15-16th July and get £10 Amazon credit