The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals of the Day - 14th July

Yep, we are just around the corner from Prime Day - Christmas for tech and gaming geeks like you and me!
But maybe you’re feeling impatient? So are Amazon, as they have launched a new slew of early offers. Many of these will be lightning deals, available in a flash (…see what we did there?) that you can find out about once they get released on our Twitter.
A quick reminder - Prime for £20 off
Amazon announced it yesterday, and the deal is still on until the 16th! You can get Prime for just £59.
That includes 1-day shipping and all the prime movies, tv, music and book subscriptions you want!
Best deals of the day
From massive power banks, accessories storage and male grooming perfection, to a good night’s rest, Amazon have definitely gone for a variety of categories for today’s top deals.
Mevo Plus (UK) - The Live Event Streaming Camera – just £359.98 (20% off)
Trust GXT 164 Sikanda MMO Gaming Mouse for PC and Laptop – just £29.99 (50% off)
Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky, 1L – just £31.99 (10% off)
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 – just £56.99 (save 18%)
Services for cheap
And finally, the deals don’t just stop at the one off purchases. Amazon are also heavily discounting some of their own content services.
Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Sign up for Audible between 15-16th July and get £10 Amazon credit