The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals of the Day - 12th July

Get a head start on Amazon Prime Day with these early deals.
It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year - Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here!

Turns out they’re just as excited about it as you are, because they’re dropping all kinds of early deals for you to get your hands on.

Here are some of the best deals of today.

Services for cheap

Let's start with three big service subscription offers direct from Amazon - for those who love to read and those who live their life entirely through playlists!

Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Sign up for Audible between 15-16th July and get £10 Amazon credit