The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals of the Day - 12th July

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year - Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here!
Turns out they’re just as excited about it as you are, because they’re dropping all kinds of early deals for you to get your hands on.
We will do another story just like this tomorrow, and announcing lightning deals the moment they launch. So keep an eye on our Twitter for up-to-date deal drops!
But the first thing we need to check before getting involved with Prime Day… Do you have Prime? If not, get it here!
Here are some of the best deals of today.
Services for cheap
Let's start with three big service subscription offers direct from Amazon - for those who love to read and those who live their life entirely through playlists!
Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Sign up for Audible between 15-16th July and get £10 Amazon credit
Best Deals of The Day
If you're deal-tapping finger is getting itchy, we've picked from the early Prime Day deals available right now.
Refurbished 1st Generation Amazon Echo Show - just £179.99 (£70 off)
IMLEZON Charging Station With Cables 5V 40W 5-Port Multi Port USB Charger Station - just £14.51 (42% off)
Paww SilkSound Headphones - Stylish Foldable On-Ear Wireless Headphones - just £41.99 (30% off)
Limxems Wireless Charger - just £8.79 (32% off)
Water Resistant Laptop rucksack with USB charging pocket and anti-theft - just £20.99 (30% off)