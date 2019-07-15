The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Happy Prime Day, gamers! Amazon have really gone the extra mile this year with deals that will make every fandom happy.
Whether you’re in the Sony camp, live and breath Microsoft, or you made a lifetime commitment to Nintendo, we’ve got you covered with some rather amazing deals.
If you’re on the lookout for the best Prime Day offers across other categories, I’ve been busy writing about them! Check out my page to see all these.
But enough of the chit-chat, here are the 30 best gaming deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
PlayStation
Well well, PlayStation nation. From brand-spanking new games for cheap, to amazing hardware prices, Sony’s come out of the gate strong this year.
PlayStation VR Starter Pack - just £179 (28% off)
PlayStation 4 500GB Console with Red Dead Redemption 2 - just £219.99 (12% off)
Mortal Kombat 11 - just £26.99 (16% off)
Marvel’s Spider-Man - just £21.99 (45% off)
The Witcher 3 Game of the year edition - just £13.49 (46% off)
PS4 Gold Wireless Headset - just £49.99 (28% off)
Spyro Trilogy Reignited - just £18.99 (30% off)
Days Gone with Limited Edition steelbook - just £39.99 (20% off)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition - just £41.99 (16% off)
Far Cry New Dawn Limited Edition - just £21.49
Xbox
Shooters, platforms and RPGs galore. Every genre gets a price cut on Xbox this Prime Day.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - just £14.99
Diablo III Eternal Collection - just £15.81 (45% off)
Hitman 2 - just £16.99 (15% off)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - just £16.99 (37% off)
Crash Bandicoot NSane Trilogy - just £19.49 (25% off)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Amazon Exclusive Edition - just £25.99 (13% off)
Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One - just £15.99 (36% off)
Far Cry 5 - just £16.49 (8% off)
Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - just £15.99 (6% off)
Nintendo
Loving your Switch for both the portability and home gaming? Get yourself some new titles for it.
Crash Bandicoot NSane Trilogy - just £23.49 (22% off)
Diablo Eternal Collection - just £27.99 (33% off)
Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - just £19.99 (20% off)
The Best of the Rest
Getting your gaming fix elsewhere? Upgrade the experience with deals across VR and PC gaming accessories.
Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle - just £329.99
Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - just £154 (21% off)
X Rocker Hydra Blue 2.0 Floor Rocker Gaming Chair - just £59.99 (20% off)
SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL, Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Tenkeyless, Per-Key RGB Illumination, 6 Macro Keys, UK QWERTY Layout - just £82.99 (25% off)
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Midnight Red Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC - just £23.99 (20% off)