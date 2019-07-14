Features

The 10 Best Home Entertainment Amazon Prime Day Deals - 15th July

Here are the best TV and Soundbar deals available on Amazon Prime Day!
by 

If you’ve been waiting for a good sale to upgrade your living room setup, wait no longer. Amazon Prime Day is here and hundreds of home entertainment deals have just dropped!

From TVs and soundbars, to projectors (look out for those tomorrow), we’ve found two days worth of the best price cuts amongst the mountain of special offers.

And after you get a new TV, pick some new games to play on it.