Amazon Prime Day 2021: best TV and accessories deals

In search of a 4K TV? Amazon's Prime Day is here to save your living room.
If you're still living in the dark ages of 1080p, now might be the idea time to sneak in a 4K TV. After all, the summer of sport is only just getting going. Or you might want to boost your current telly with the addition of a streaming device or soundbar.
We've picked out the best deals around, so get ready to shop...
Up to 50in
Samsung 43AU7110 43in 4K TV (£399 – 20 percent discount)
Save £100 on this compact 4K smart TV from Samsung’s 2021 range. It comes with HDR10+ support and Bluetooth.
Samsung QE43Q60A 43in 4K QLED TV (£599 – 20 percent discount)
Another Samsung 43in model, this one comes with the company's coveted QLED tech to offer improved image quality.
50in and above
LG 65NANO866NA 65in 4K NanoCell TV (£679 – 24 percent discount)
Owners of new-generation consoles take note: this TV supports HDMI 2.1, meaning it can take advantage of auto low-latency and variable refresh rate tech for PS5 and Xbox Series hardware.
Philips 58PUS8545 58in 4K LED TV (£549 – 27 percent discount)
Philips' mid-range LED model has a three-sided Ambilight and supports pretty much all forms of HDR available – plus Dolby Atmos.
Sony Bravia KE65A8 65in 4K OLED TV (£1,799 – 25 percent discount)
Make a pretty chunky saving on this huge entry-level OLED TV, which delivers a beautifully natural-looking picture bursting with rich colour and striking contrast. A word of warning, though: it doesn't support HDR10+.
TV accessories
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (£26.99 – 46 percent discount)
Get almost half off this tiny 4K streaming device, which comes with an Alexa-powered Voice Remote and support not just for Ultra HD but Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Works with iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Now, Disney+, Apple TV+ and, of course, Prime Video. Read our review.
Roku Express (£16.99 – 43 percent discount)
Roku Express 4K (£29.99 – 23 percent discount)
Both of Roku’s streaming sticks – one HD, one 4K – are on sale today. They’re reliable and flexible alternatives to the Fire TV Stick or Chromecast, and support pretty much every video streaming service out there – plus they have exclusive access to Roku’s own original programming.
Apple TV 32GB (£119 – 14 percent discount)
It might be a modest discount compared to some, but those fully invested in the Apple ecosystem should probably seize the opportunity. This 4th-gen Apple TV has 32GB of storage and supports Netflix, Now, Amazon Prime Video, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer. Note, however, that its output maxes out at 1080p HD, not 4K.
Sony HT-X8500 soundbar (£239 – 32 percent discount)
Give your movie nights a new audio dimension courtesy of Dolby Atmos and this Bluetooth-enabled soundbar. It supports lossless 4K HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough via its HDMI.