Best deals in Amazon’s pre-Black Friday 'Hidden Gems' Sale

Black Friday is just around the corner. But that hasn’t stopped Amazon jumping the gun - cutting prices on some of their best kept secrets in the hidden gems sale.

The idea behind this sale is...pretty self explanatory actually! In an effort to show you everything else Amazon sells, they’re discounting a lot of their products you may not realise they sell - between now and the 12th November.

And they’re going all out, not just with the standard selection of offers, but with sneaky Lightning deals too - keep your eyes peeled over the next couple of days for more discounts.

So, when it comes to saving big on gadgets and games galore, the early bird really does get the worm. Here are the best deals we can find in Amazon’s Hidden Gems Sale.