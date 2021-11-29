Cyber Monday 2021: All the best deals and where to find them
Blue Monday? Not when you're saving yourself a load of cash on 4K tellies, Wi-Fi security cams and other top tech
Cyber Monday was originally the digital equivalent of the cut-price rampaging first introduced by Black Friday. And it remains a day where quick-fingered clickers and speedy bargain-browsers can snap up seriously tasty prices on top tech.
The properly appealing Cyber Monday deals definitely live in the gadget category: tablets, TVs, cameras and more grace the virtual discount shelves of shops such as Amazon, Tesco and Currys.
Read on for our selection of the very best Cyber Monday deals.
All the best Cyber Monday deals
£140 off a MacBook Pro M1 tops Amazon’s Cyber Monday laptop deals
MacBook Air M1 also gets tasty price cut
These Microsoft Surface deals are destined to sell out this Cyber Monday
Go grab yourself a bargain fast
£100 Apple Watch 6 price drop kickstarts Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale
Paint the town red with this deal
These are the best Sonos Black Friday deals still live today
Save on the new Sonos Beam 2 and Sonos Roam
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: The best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and more
Black Friday Week is here and Amazon have some cracking deals for gadget geeks everywhere!
Black Friday 2021 still on: All the top gadget deals in one place
Get the skinny on the year’s biggest shopping bonanza – Black Friday!
Clean up with these superb iRobot Roomba deals – save up to £300
The deals include three of iRobot’s top robot cleaners
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is an Android treat for just £145 this Black Friday
Get a cheeky £25 off an already great value phone
Sony’s WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears are a steal at £99
The XM3s sound punchy – and they’re available at a knockout price
Apple Watch Black Friday deals? Head to Currys for a tasty £30 off
Apple Watch Series 3 on offer now
This Shark upright vacuum cleaner has a huge price drop for Black Friday
There’s a price crash on selected Shark vacs for the next few days
Best eBay Black Friday Deals 2021: Nintendo Switch, iPhones, Dyson and more
Bag a bargain with our guide
New AirPods Pro now over £50 off in today’s juciest Apple Black Friday deal
It doesn’t get much sweeter than this
Tado smart heating kit up to 50% off in these red hot Black Friday deals
Save at Amazon now – and on heating bills for evermore
Apple AirPods 2 price slashed to £99 for Black Friday
Bag a top deal on the AirPods (2nd generation)
WD_BLACK Game Drives have over 30% off, compatible with PC, Xbox X|S and PS5
Store your games on the go – for less!
Save 30% on the latest Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Give us a ring sometime
Save more than £150 on a Dyson vacuum with this dust-busting Black Friday deal
This discount sucks
Get two months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free
It’s like a literary Netflix: all-you-can-read ebooks and audiobooks for £7.99 a month
Soundcore’s noise-cancelling wireless earphones are just £70 for Black Friday
Affordable wireless audio from Anker
Nolii’s offering a huge 25% saving on its modular smartphone accessories
Recharge for Black Friday
Q Acoustics Active 200 have a whopping £500 off for Black Friday
These five-star speakers are a force to be reckoned with
Roku’s Express 4K streaming stick gets even cheaper in blockbuster Black Friday deal
Priced to fight the (Amazon) Fire
Grab the 55in OLED805 or 48in Philips OLED806 for £999
Upgrade your living room for less this Black Friday
Lifx is offering a massive 55% discount on its Wi-Fi smart bulb twin-pack
Light up Black Friday while you can
GoPro goes big with Hero 10 Black Friday camera discounts
Heroic action cam deals
New 2021 Apple iPad Pro gets tasty Black Friday price drop
Take a bite out of this bargain