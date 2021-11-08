Amazon’s Black Friday deals are starting today

Amazon UK has kicked off its Black Friday sale, with savings available on a bunch of items including up to 45 percent off Amazon devices including Echo and Kindle.

Numerous other electronics are also on sale in addition to other deals across categories such as toys, home, kitchen and more with savings up to 30 or 40 percent.

If you’re a fan of sales then strap in as Amazon has around 20 days of Black Friday deals ahead of it, with new ones arriving each day. And of course, other retailers will also be getting in on the act – we’re expecting to hear about other retailers Black Friday offerings soon.

Some of the initial deals include offers on gadgets from KitchenAid, Black and Decker, Bosch, Instant Pot and Anker. You can also browse deals by category or price point.

As well as browsing deals online, you can also ask for deals from any Alexa device. Simply say, “Alexa, what are my deals?”. Deals are also compatible with AmazonSmile so you can donate to your favourite charity as you shop.

Amazon UK is also highlighting handmade and small seller items over the next few weeks on its Support Small Storefront – there are plenty of gift ideas available there.

There’s also money off Amazon’s services, too. You can also get three months free if you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited or the Audible audio book service over the coming weeks, in addition to money off movies to buy and rent from Prime Video.