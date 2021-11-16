An Echo Show 8 price drop is Amazon’s latest early Black Friday deal

The early Amazon Black Friday deals are really hotting up this week as we count down to the big day itself, with the online retail giant’s latest unmissable price drop coming on its own Echo Show 8 smart display.

Normally priced at £100, the Echo Show 8 is currently £40 off and down to a much more affordable £60 just in time for the holidays. That’s a generous 40% discount, available now while supplies last!

We gave this product a perfect 5/5 star score in our Amazon Echo Show (1st gen) review, so rest assured you’re getting a top quality bit of tech for your hard earned coppers.

As that review says, this is the 1st-gen Echo Show 8 from 2019 on offer here – not the slightly newer 2021 product Amazon released earlier this year, which is still its full £120 asking price – and likely to stay that way for some time, too, given it’s only just launched.

We reckon bagging the original Echo Show 8 at half the price would suit most people. As well as bringing all of Alexa’s smarts into your home, the device’s 8-inch display is a good fit for video calling, while a pair of 2-inch drivers ensure it produces room-filling sound.

In fact, we reckon the Echo Show 8 is good enough as a speaker alone that it could serve as the primary Bluetooth audio output for the unobsessed, or an auxillary device for audiophiles.

That’s a pretty good combo for just £60, if you ask us, so don’t delay – grab this deal while you still can, whether for yourself of for a loved one this holiday season.

For even more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our Christmas gift guides collection.

Related: all the best Amazon Alexa gadgets for your smart home