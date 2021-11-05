Amazon has quietly announced a new policy for Fire TV devices that will now see them benefit from four years of security updates at a minimum.

The pledge will see streaming gadgets, soundbars and TVs running Amazon’s Fire TV platform get regular security patches “at least four years after the device [was] last available for purchase on our websites” and is coming into force just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The fine print means that all the gear on Amazon’s list of supported devices will be covered through at least 2025 and includes popular products like the latest Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) that was released in 2020.

However, you could also buy a Fire TV Stick 4K from as far back as 2018 and know you’ll be looked after for the same amount of time, due to that all-important caveat.

Related: read our Fire TV Stick 2020 review

As first spotted by PhoneArena, Amazon’s move follows similar initiatives by other major electronics manufacturers, including the likes of Samsung and OnePlus, who’ve all introduced extended security update support recently.

Notably missing from the new policy are Fire tablets, but you can find a complete list of the devices that do benefit below.

Fire TV streamers

Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (Gen 2, 2016)

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

Fire TV Stick (Gen 3, 2020)

Fire TV Cube (Gen 2, 2019)

Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Recast DVR (2018)

Fire TV Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni series (43 to 75-inch)

Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K (43 to 55-inch)

Insignia NS (24 to 65-inch)

Pioneer 22U 4K LED (43 and 50-inch)

Toshiba U21 Smart 2020 (32 to 50-inch)

Toshiba C350 series 4K LED 2021 (43 to 75-inch)

Fire TV Soundbars

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

TCL Alto 8 Plus Fire TV Edition