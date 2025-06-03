Got an ancient Amazon Fire TV Stick? Netflix support is going away today – here’s which models are affected

If you’ve got an early first-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll apparently be losing Netflix support from today. If you’re affected you should have had an email from Netflix warning you of the change for your streaming stick which apparently comes into effect today.

Amazon has said the following in a statement: “Netflix will be discontinuing support for some first-generation Fire TV devices, which were introduced more than 10 years ago. Netflix remains available on all other Fire TV devices.”

These devices include the first-generation models of the Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote.

There is no information in the email as to why the chance is being made but this Netflix help page has been updated in 2025 and it says “if a device can no longer get necessary updates from its manufacturer or support new features, we may end support for it”. I’d suggest that the affected sticks simply aren’t quick enough to run the latest version of Netflix’s Fire TV app and given the age of the devices involved, that seems fair enough to me.

So what should you do if you need to replace your first-gen Fire TV Stick? If you don’t have a 4K TV, then get the Fire TV Stick HD instead.

If you have a 4K TV, then the the Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and packs a punch with a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor.

If you want the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick, though, you need the latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new stick – which still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos – is the most powerful one to date, and is now available. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while Wi-Fi 6E support will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6E router.