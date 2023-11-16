Looking for the best Apple AirPods deals? We don’t blame you – AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds for good reason. They sound great, pair perfectly with your iPhone, and are super convenient. Not to mention, they slot in perfectly to Apple’s ecosystem with slick integrations such as moving between devices and access to Siri.

And during Black Friday in the US and UK, there are big savings to be had on the entire AirPods range.

Whether you hoping to get the latest AirPods 3, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro 2, or premium over-ear AirPods Max, our widgets are constantly scanning the web for the best prices around.

If you need more help deciding which AirPods to go for, check out Stuff’s guide to the best AirPods.

Best AirPods Pro 2 deals

If you’ve been after a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, there’s no better time. From Amazon US, they’re down 20% from $249 to $189 – a saving of $60! This is an excellent deal for the latest version of the earbuds.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) haven’t seen too many discounts since their release last September, so this is very nearly the cheapest they’ve been. It’s rare to see too many discounts on Apple products, but AirPods have bucked that trend for the last year or so.

We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods review, noting that the second-gens are a “compelling upgrade” from the first edition Pros.

We praised their noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. Active noise cancellation saw a step-up, with refined cancellation and new mics. Transparency Mode also got revamped, with an adaptive version that’ll switch on and off depending on your environment. Plus a new case brings a lanyard attachment, speaker, and Find My support. All of that’s on top of a set of wireless buds that already sound great.

Find the best prices below:

Best AirPods 3 deals

Or if you’d rather scale back on the features (and the price), you can opt for Apple’s regular AirPods. These buds sound just as great, but ditch a few features. You won’t find touch controls, noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 5.3 or as big of a battery. But, the third-gen AirPods sound pretty on par, and even manage to pack MagSafe and Find My into the case.

In our four-star Apple AirPods 3 review, we declared, “Apple’s AirPods 3 are a worthy upgrade compared to older AirPods” and said, “As go-anywhere, do-anything earphones they’re hard to beat if you’re an iPhone/iPad/Mac user and you don’t need to go all-out for noise cancellation.”

From Amazon US, they’re down to $160 from $169 and at Amazon UK, they’re discounted by £10 – down to £169 from £179.

Best AirPods 2 deals

Or if you’re still looking for even cheaper AirPods, you’re in luck! You can get the previous generation AirPods from Amazon US, down to $99 from $130. They’re a few years old now and miss out on quite a few features. But, they still offer great sound, top convenience, and are your most affordable option.

In our AirPods 2 review, we said, “The AirPods are still arguably among the best all-round true wireless earbuds, especially if you’re a happy resident in Apple’s ecosystem. They’re so fast and reliable that it’s still hard to imagine anyone not being converted.”

Find the best AirPods 2 prices below:

Best AirPods Max deals

Finally, if you’re looking for some serious audio power, check out the over-ear AirPods Max. These are a lavish pair of noise-cancelling over-ears that cost around $550 / £550 – just a few hundred more than their most obvious rivals from the likes of Sony and Bose.

They sound fantastic, noise-cancel as well as pretty much anything out there right now, and are wonderfully easy to pick up and use. Not to mention, they’re incredibly stylish as well.

Find the best AirPods Max prices below:

No longer convinced on the AirPods? Now check out the best AirPods alternatives.

