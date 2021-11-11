Garmin Fenix 6 Pro price slashed by Amazon in early Black Friday deal

The early Amazon Black Friday deals keep flooding in this week and right now you can get the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro smartwatch for its lowest price ever at the online mega mart.

For a limited time, the stylish and powerful Garmin flagship smartwatch has been price slashed by a hefty £200, bringing it down to a much more affordable £399.99.

We gave this wearable a perfect 5/5 score in our Garmin Fenix 6 review and have price checked this offer to confirm this is the cheapest it’s ever been available for via Amazon.

In particular, we loved its do-it-all functionality, which makes it perfect for active, sporty types. There’s tracking of everything you’d expect, including running, sleep, and heart rate, as well as more advanced metrics like blood oxygen.

A range of sports are supported, while the Pro version currently on offer adds Wi-Fi, maps and music to the gadget’s already extremely attractive package. That means it pretty much has you covered for everything you’re likely to encounter or want to do on a day-to-day basis.

With this deal, it’s an incredible £250 cheaper than the new Apple Watch with almost identical functionality – and the Fenix 6 Pro’s stylish yet rugged design might even appeal to outdoorsy types more.

In short, this offer is the perfect way to join the wearable revolution – or upgrade from a plain ol’ activity tracker, if it’s not quite doing enough for you. It would also make a brilliant present for fitness mad friends or family members you might have.

If it’s not quite right for you, though, don’t worry – you can check out our Christmas gift guide round-up for even more great ideas.

