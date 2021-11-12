The best Black Friday headphone deal might have landed seriously early

You could be mistaken for thinking that this Friday is Black Friday, given how many incredible early Amazon Black Friday deals are already doing the rounds – not least this amazing offer on truly top-notch Sony wireless over-ear headphones.

Right now, Amazon has knocked nearly 25% off the price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones for a saving of over £45!

That means they’re currently available for the bargainous price of just £159, which is frankly incredible for “some of the best noise cancelling headphones ever made” – the verdict reached by our 5 star Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

We reserved specific praise for their amazingly comfortable earpads and powerful sound, noting that they “zap an even wider array of frequencies than the Bose QC35 II” before saying quite simply that “you probably should” buy them.

In terms of the all-important noise-cancelling performance, our reviewer noted that these Sony headphones – which will connect wirelessly with pretty much any modern smartphone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth – showed ambient noise “no mercy”.

They also have a killer feature that works alongside the noise cancellation called Quick Attention mode, whereby a palm over the right earcup of the cans will instantly see them tune back in to surrounding sounds, lest you miss one of those important face mask announcements on public transport.

At this price, it’s almost a no brainer, whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones for yourself or trying to get ahead on your holiday shopping this year.

