Kindle Paperwhite drops to lowest Amazon price ever in early Black Friday deal

The early Amazon Black Friday deals keep rolling in and the latest sees the fantastic Kindle Paperwhite e-reader discounted to its lowest price ever at the online mega mart.

Right now, you can save a whopping £70 on the larger 32GB Paperwhite model, with Amazon slashing nearly 50% off the price of the popular device, bringing it down to just £79.99 while supplies last.

Our most recent Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review gave this product a perfect 5/5 star score, which means it’s one of the very best gadgets around – at just £10 more than the bog-standard Kindle e-reader, this is a bargain you really don’t want to miss!

We weren’t shy about our feelings for the Paperwhite either, saying quite simply: “If you’re in the market for an eReader, the Kindle Paperwhite is the one to buy.” Plus, we’ve price checked this deal and it’s the cheapest Amazon’s ever sold it for.

The Paperwhite is a fully waterproof device, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it in the bath or pool, as well as featuring a super-sharp 300ppi display.

Its battery will last for up to six weeks on a single charge, according to the manufacturer, while the extra storage on offer thanks to its 32GB capacity means even the most voracious readers won’t have to worry about downloading too many titles.

It would make a great gift for the fiction fan in your life, as well as being an environmentally sound purchase if you’re a bookworm yourself and becoming worried about the impact of all those paperbacks you buy.

Now, we’re also duty-bound to tell you that there’s a brand new 2021 Kindle Paperwhite available, too. Here’s the pricing for that model.

And there’s also a new 2021 Signature Edition with wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light, too.

Don't miss out

