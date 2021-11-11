Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhites are now available

Waterproof for kids

Finally, there’s also a Kindle Paperwhite Kids which is similar to the standard models but is waterproof and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ plus a kid-friendly case and a 2 year worry-free guarantee if you happen to break it (yes, it’s different from the normal Kindle Kids Edition).

Amazon is promising 20 percent faster page turns with the latest-gen Paperwhite in addition to the 10 weeks of battery life, while it has refreshed the Kindle interface so that it’s easier to use (you can also use the Kindle app for iOS or Android to get set up quicker).

The new device has smaller 10.2mm bezels around the 300ppi, 6.8-inch display. This latest-gen display can go 10 percent brighter than the previous generation for use in direct sunlight. The USB-C charging means you can juice up in around 2.5 hours.

The Paperwhite was last refreshed in 2018 and we originally expected new versions of the device earlier in 2021. However, it was announced finally in mid-September.

The new Kindle interface enhancements include an easier way to switch between the home screen, your library or your current book. The new library screen has more filters and sort menus, a new collections view and an interactive scroll bar.