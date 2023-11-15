Subscribe to Sky Sports for £18 a month this Black Friday

Whether you want to follow the Premier League or F1, this Black Friday deal has you covered.

Until 30 November 2023, you can get a complete Sky Sports package for £18 extra a month, with a new 18-month term contract. The standard Sky Sports package will then roll on monthly, with contract prices applying thereafter. This is currently £34 extra a month. It’s also important to note that prices may change during the 18-month period, says Sky.

Sadly, new customers aren’t eligible. The offer only applies to existing Sky TV and Sky Q customers, but if you’ve been considering upgrading your existing package, now is a pretty good opportune moment. The deal is only available to UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man customers.

For the unaware, Sky Sports is the UK home of global sport, formed of eight dedicated channels. Sky Sports has the rights to over 500 live football games in total per year, cricket, golf, F1, boxing, NFL, NBA, and much more.

It’s the only place in the UK you can watch every F1 practice, qualifier, and race live. It’s also the home of every England home Cricket Test, ODI and T20, the Ryder Cup and the US Open Championships.

If you’re not tempted by Sky’s Black Friday deal but still want to catch the action, Sky Glass could be the way to go. For a limited time, a Sky Glass 43in TV with Sky Entertainment and Netflix thrown in is available for £33 a month.

You can also choose a NOW TV subscription gains access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, including Premier League games, EFL and more airing on Sky Sports. A 24 hour membership to NOW TV costs £11.98, and a monthly subscription comes in at £34.99.

