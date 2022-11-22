Save up to 50% on Nanoleaf smart lights during Black Friday

From multi-colour bulbs to modular panels, Nanoleaf makes some of our favourite smart lights. And if you’re keen for an illuminating upgrade, Black Friday could be the perfect time to find one: Nanoleaf is offering discounts of up to £215 across its range of connected lighting solutions as part of its Black Friday sale.

The biggest savings apply to Nanoleaf’s Canvas kits. These square tiles can be arranged in any pattern you like, either horizontally or diagonally. Once slotted together and fitted in situ, they can react to touch and music, match what’s on your screen, or render dynamic lighting scenes using your choice of 16 million colours. They also work with a wide range of protocols for full smart home integration.

Bag the 17-panel starter kit during Black Friday and you’ll save £150, bringing the price down from £300 to £150 – a discount of 50%. And if you’ve got a lot of space to play with, you can grab the same half-price saving on a 25-panel expansion pack, yours for £215 as part of the Black Friday sale.

You can also pick up a hefty reduction on Nanoleaf’s Elements Hexagon Starter Kit, a set of 13 hexagonal panels which you can configure on your wall any which way you want. Once you’ve tessellated as you like, the geometric setup can glow at a range of ambient temperatures. You can also customise scenes to suit your mood, or set the wood veneer to react to your touch. Usually £330, the kit is down by £102 to £198 for Black Friday.

Prefer to start smaller? Nanoleaf has also cut the cost of the seven-piece Elements Hexagon Starter Kit from £200 to £120 (a saving of 40%), as well as the three-panel expansion pack – also reduced by 40% to £42.

If you’d like a less organic look, Nanoleaf has reduced all of its technicolour Shapes, including the 15-panel Triangle Starter Kit (down from £270 to £200) and the 15-panel Hexagon Start Kit (reduced by the same amount). Like the Elements collection, the panels link together flexibly, for a vibrant setup that suits your room – whether you’re complementing the telly or augmenting the mood in your gaming den.

Or if you’re a fan of linear outlines, try Nanoleaf’s Lines – a trellis-like framework which is just as modular as the rest of Nanoleaf’s line-up. But instead of glowing outwards, it illuminates the wall behind for full-colour ambience in all sorts of shapes. The 9-line Starter Kit is reduced by 25% for Black Friday.

And that’s not all. Besides its special edition Sonic Starter Kit (down from £300 to £219), Nanoleaf has dropped the price of its screw-in Essential smart bulbs, so you can add intelligent lighting to any socket for as little as £10. Or if a lightstrip’s on your list, you can stick one in your crib for £13.