There’s still time to smarten up your home ahead of Christmas, thanks to Aqara’s generous December deals

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, Aqara – a global leader in smart home technology – is ensuring that customers can still upgrade their homes with substantial savings throughout December.

Combining the Latin words for “smart” and “home”, Aqara has established itself as a pioneer in creating intuitive, accessible smart home experiences that adapt to users’ everyday needs. And with discounts of up to 30% off across their premium range of smart home devices, and a commitment to cross-platform compatibility including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, there’s never been a better time to enhance your living space with intelligent automation. Here’s a selection of some of the best products that you can now snap up for even less:

Secure entry solutions for the modern home

The Aqara Video Doorbell G4, now available for £83.99 (saving £36 from the RRP of £119.99), represents the future of home entrance security. Beyond its AI-powered face recognition and free seven-day cloud storage, the G4 also offers encrypted local storage options through its indoor chime unit via microSD card.

The doorbell’s sophisticated features include customisable voice-changing options for privacy, a powerful 95dB siren for security alerts, and the ability to stream live video to Apple devices, Nest displays, and Echo Show devices. Perhaps most impressively, is its ability to trigger personalised automation sequences based on who arrives at your door – whether that’s family members or regular visitors like dog walkers.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200, reduced to £189.99 from its RRP of £269.99, complements the doorbell perfectly with its comprehensive access control capabilities. This versatile smart lock supports multiple authentication methods and can generate temporary access codes for visitors.

When someone enters using their assigned code, the lock can automatically trigger customised welcome sequences – adjusting lighting, temperature, and even playing music. For enhanced security, the U200 can work alongside Aqara’s cameras to automatically record any failed entry attempts, whilst its emergency backup power ensures you’re never locked out even if batteries run low.

Intelligent home control at your fingertips

The new Hub M3, offered at £99.99 (down from £129.99), serves as the cornerstone of any Aqara smart home setup. This advanced hub supports multiple protocols including Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Thread, enabling seamless integration of both Aqara and third-party Matter devices.

Its edge computing capabilities allow for local processing of automation, enhancing both privacy and response times. The hub’s 360-degree IR blaster can control air conditioning units and other IR devices, integrating them into your smart home ecosystem, while its powerful speaker provides customisable alerts and notifications. The M3’s flexible connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Power over Ethernet, ensuring reliable operation throughout your home.

Enhanced presence detection and heating control

The innovative Presence Sensor FP2, now £58.09 (reduced from £82.99), represents a significant leap forward in home automation technology. Using cutting-edge millimetre-wave radar technology, it can accurately detect human presence across up to 30 definable zones within a space of up to 40 square metres. Clever stuff.

This precision enables sophisticated automation scenarios without the privacy concerns of camera-based solutions, and it can even detect up to five people simultaneously. If that wasn’t enough, it also features fall detection capabilities with over 98% accuracy, and includes a built-in light sensor for advanced illumination control. Its IPX5 rating even allows for installation in bathrooms, while its USB-C power connection offers flexible mounting options.

The Radiator Thermostat E1, available for £39.99 (usually £54.99), completes the winter-ready lineup with intelligent heating control capabilities. Compatible with most popular radiator valve standards, this smart TRV can work with external Aqara temperature sensors to maintain precise comfort levels throughout your home.

Its advanced features include open window detection, weather-based automations, and geofencing support – automatically adjusting your heating based on your location. With up to one year of battery life and support for device grouping, the E1 can efficiently manage multiple radiators within the same room, ensuring consistent heating while minimising energy waste.

All of Aqara’s devices work seamlessly together through the Aqara Home app, creating a truly intelligent living space that responds to your needs while helping to reduce energy consumption, for a fast, effective, and comprehensive whole-home smart solution.

The products are available through December at these special prices from Aqara’s Amazon UK shop, offering British customers the perfect opportunity to embrace smart home technology this winter season. With Aqara’s commitment to future-proofing through Matter support and regular feature updates, these investments in home automation will continue to deliver value for years to come.