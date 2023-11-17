At 50% off, I am finally going to buy one of Amazon’s Fire Tablets

I’ve been eyeing up a compact tablet for a while now and this deal in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is enough to make me finally press the buy button.

The deal in question sees the Amazon Fire HD 8 reduced from £99 to £49.99, which is a very healthy saving of 50-percent.

Why do I need a compact tablet? Let me vent for a minute. I have a one-year-old who doesn’t sleep as much as my wife and I would like. This means we spend a lot of time in bed trying to get him / keep him asleep.

To stay entertained, we watch films, YouTube and binge-watch TV shows. Quelle surprise.

Now, we don’t want to get a television for the bedroom, as that creates too much light and sound. So, so far, we’ve been putting up with watching content on our phones. This comes with the obvious limitation of being very small, which is not ideal when you’re trying to enjoy a film or TV series.

I’ve been putting off getting a tablet as they’re not really a necessity. I’ve got a laptop and phone, which, most of the time makes a tablet redundant. A tablet is a nice thing to have, but I’ve been happily waiting until the price is right…

Enter the Amazon Fire HD 8. It features an 8in full HD display, the latest innards and of course, Alexa to boot.

The affordable tablet also boasts Dolby Atmos enhanced audio, an Echo Show-style full-screen Alexa mode, up to 12 hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity and octa-core 2GHz processors.

You can read more about it in our guide to the best Fire tablets, but, for £50, there’s really not much to complain about.

