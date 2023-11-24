Looking to boot up some top Black Friday deals on computing gear? You’re in luck. Dell and Alienware are offering computer deals that are out of this world. From laptops to PCs and more serious gaming hardware and monitors, the brands have offers on all the latest computers, with up to 45% off.

In the weeks before everyone’s favourite sales event, Dell and Alienware will let you save big across their range with the following offers:

Want some highlights? Any desktop gamer looking for a new monitor should check out the Alienware AW3423DWF; this curved QD-OLED beast looks absolutely outstanding, and has a significant £269 slashed from its asking price this Black Friday. Previously costing £929, you can now get one for £660 – an unheard of amount for an OLED display. We called it a “huge image quality step up from anything that uses any kind of LCD display” when we reviewed it in early 2023, awarding it a full five star score.

Next up, Dell’s mainstream Inspiron line-up doesn’t get much better than this Inspiron 16 deal. With £130 off, you’re getting this one-time £829 laptop for just £699. That’s an awful lot of machine for the money, with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 16in, 2560p resolution WVA display.

Our other pick has to be the Dell XPS 13; it’s long been one of our favourite ultraportable notebooks, and this version is no exception. It’s packing a 12-gen Intel Core i7 which is still suitably speedy today, along with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Full HD 13in display. It previously retailed for £1050, but is on sale now for £899 – that’s a £150 saving.

With a broad history in computing, Dell’s laptops, desktops, and monitors have something to offer for every user. Whether you’re looking for the latest Intel chipsets, or more budget-friendly options, the brand has you covered. Expect high quality products, with exceptional performance. Monitors will let you view all your everyday tasks with stellar image quality.

Or if you’re looking for some more powerful gear for the gaming, partner Alienware has you covered. With hardware focused on graphics and performance, the brand’s gaming PCs are highly respected by gamers around.

Check out the rest of our Black Friday 2022 deals

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home