Save big on LG’s best OLED TVs this Black Friday

One of the most popular categories for Black Friday deals? It has to be TVs. With a new box set to run you over a grand (or thereabouts), the opportunity to save some cash isn’t one to be missed. And this Black Friday, you can nab two of LG’s best efforts for less.

The biggest discount is on this year’s 48in LG OLED evo C3, which would’ve previously set you back £1599. There’s a chunky 34% discount for Black Friday, meaning you can get one for £1049. For your cash you’re getting LG’s bright panel tech, smart TV interface and latest image processing smarts, easily putting it among the best OLED TVs around. Naturally you get plenty of gaming goodies, including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and G-Sync/FreeSync adaptive refresh.

The smaller 48in size is ideal for a gaming setup, or even for a larger desktop computer monitor. Those with smaller walls will also appreciate these smaller-but-mighty units.

Amazon has also marked down the 48in C2 OLED by 5%, which translates to £51 off one of last year’s best TVs. Instead of £949, you’ll only need to fork out £898. This is a better price than we saw last Black Friday, and is your opportunity to get one of the smallest OLED screens LG makes into your front room.

With the LG C2, you can expect a rather bright telly for your wall, fitted with 4K resolution. Inside, you’ll find LG’s evo panel, which is brighter and thinner than previous models. There’s also the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor for more advanced image processing, and this TV fully supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and UHD content. You’ll also get every streaming service you can shake a stick at. We reviewed the big-brother to the C2 – the G2 – and were blown away with its stunning visuals. It scored five out of five stars.

It’s not just Amazon that has some great LG offers, though. Over at Currys, punters can pick up the 75in LG QNED816RE for £1599, a huge £400 off the old retail price. That’s a massive screen for your money, with all of LG’s fantastic smart TV tech built in. The 50in LG LED UR9100 is also on offer at the bargain price of £409, down £290 over the previous price.

