Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the top price cuts and where to find them

Save yourself a load of cash on top tech this Monday and beyond! Cop a load of the best Cyber Monday deals right here

Best Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday was originally the digital equivalent of the cut-price rampaging first introduced by Black Friday. And it remains a day where quick-fingered clickers and speedy bargain-browsers can snap up seriously tasty prices on top tech. The best Cyber Monday deals definitely live in the gadget category: tablets, TVs, cameras and more grace the virtual discount shelves of shops such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US and John Lewis, Currys and Argos in the UK.

Here are the best Black Friday deals available at the moment, and we’ll update this page with all the latest Cyber Monday deals as the Black weekend goes on.

The best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far

Top US dealsTop UK deals
Apple Watch SE (1st gen) – now $149
Xbox Series S – $50 off, now $250
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Edition – now $299, was $399
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones – now $79, was $129
iRobot Roomba i1+ – now $288, was $530
Google Nest Mini – now $18, was $49
Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $24.99, was $49.99
Echo Show 10 – now $169.99, was $249.99
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – now $34.99, was $84.99
Fire TV Stick 4K – now $24.99 was $49.99
Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now $24.99 was $49.99		Sony WH-1000XM5 over ears – now £229, was £380
Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds – now £159, was £250
Google Pixel 6a – was £399, now £299
Nintendo Switch plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now £260, was £317
2 x Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb – was £100, now £35
Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum – was £350, now £199
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – was £1149, now £949
Echo Show 10 – now £169.99, was £239.99
Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now £26.99, was £54.99
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – now £34.99, was £74.99
Fire TV Stick 4K – now £27.99 was £49.99

