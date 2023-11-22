The best Honor Black Friday deals on phones, tablets, and laptops

Thinking of upgrading your everyday gear? Honor is offering some discounts that’ll pretty much tick all the boxes. You can score up to hundreds of pounds off some of the brand’s latest gadgets during the savings event. Most major categories are on offer, with deals on the latest smartphones, tablets, and earbuds.

Honor 90 – now £300

Honor has slashed the prices of its more affordable handsets, offering them for an even lower price. One of this year’s major discounts sees the brand knock £100 off the Honor 90 smartphone. While it usually goes for £400, you can score the smartphone for just £400. While £100 savings might not sound like much, the new £300 price tag well and truly pushes this device into budget territory.

Honor 90 | was £400 | now £300 | save £100 at Honor The Honor 90 is a 6.7-inch AMOLED smartphone with a 200MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery, and 66W fast charging. Already a bargain, it’s been reduced to even less for Black Friday.

A rather sensibly-specced device, the Honor 90 packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 500mAh battery, and an impressive 200MP triple camera array. This includes an ultra-clear main snapper, ultrawide, and zoom camera, making the handset a versatile option for photography fans on a budget.

Turning to the front, you’ll find a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen– something not to be sniffed at on the affordable end of the smartphone spectrum. Plus, it’s even got a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll get snappier animations throughout day-to-day use. 66W wired charging is fairly rapid, too. It scored four stars out of five in our review, so you know it’s a solid device to rock.

Honor 90 Lite – now £180

Scaling back the features even further, the Honor 90 Lite is well and truly in affordable phone territory. And in the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can pick up the budget device for an even lower price. Honor has knocked £70 off the price of the device, meaning you can pick up the Honor 90 Lite for £180.

Honor 90 Lite | was £250 | now £180 | save £70 at Honor Well and truly in affordable phone territory, the Honor 90 Lite packs more than enough for your daily scrolling. It delivers a 6.7-inch LCD display, 100MP triple camera, and 4500mAh of battery. And it’s yours for even less this Black Friday.

This little gem is a testament to Honor’s knack for squeezing a surprising amount of tech into an affordable package. Sporting a sleek design that doesn’t scream ‘budget’, it’s like the Cinderella of smartphones – pretty and practical. The 6.7-inch LCD display is a decent size, offering a clear and vibrant visual experience.

It offers a camera setup that’s more than capable of capturing your gourmet meals and ‘accidental’ selfies in high clarity. The Honor 90 Lite packs a 100MP triple camera array on the rear. Inside, the handset is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6020 Octa-core processor, which is more than enough to handle your daily scrolling. Couple this with the 4500mAh battery, and you’re on to a winner. Plus, when we reviewed the smartphone long-term, it scored an admirable four stars out of five.

Honor Pad X9 – now £230

Got other Honor gear in your pocket and are after a tablet? The Pad X9 will treat you rather well. Usually retailing for £140, the Android tablet offering is already on the budget-end of the scale. And for Black Friday you can pick one up for even less, with the price of the Honor Pad X9 dropped to £130.

Honor Pad X9 | was £140 | now £130 | save £10 at Honor The Honor Pad X9 combines a sleek, ultra-slim design with an 11.5-inch 2K display, impressive six-speaker audio system, and long-lasting 7250mAh battery. If you’re after a new Android tablet, you should make the most of this deal.

The Honor Pad X9 is an ultra-slim beauty, just 6.9mm thin and weighing a mere 495g. But the real magic happens when you fire up the 11.5-inch 2K display. This tablet packs a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring buttery-smooth graphics that are a visual feast, all wrapped into a screen with over 86% screen-to-body ratio.

But the Honor Pad X9 isn’t just about good looks. It’s got a sound system that would make audiophiles weep with joy – six symmetrical high-amplitude speakers. Plus, it’s all powered by a 7250mAh battery inside, that’ll keep you going all day. We commended the device’s usability in our review, where we were a fan in our initial verdict.

Honor Earbuds X5 – now £30

Finally, the Honor Earbuds X5 look like a steal for anyone on the hunt for true wireless buds they can pop in their lugs. While they usually retail for £40, you’ll find them down to £30 for Black Friday.

Honor Earbuds X5 | was £40 | now £30 | save £10 at Honor Honor’s Earbuds X5 offer an immersive audio experience with a 13.4mm diaphragm, Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a long-lasting battery life. If you’re after a pair of affordable wireless buds you pop in your ears, you should make the most of this deal.

Honor’s Earbuds X5 come equipped with a 13.4mm large diaphragm, ensuring a robust and immersive sound quality​​. The earbuds pack active noise cancellation up to 40dB, letting you enjoy music or calls without external distractions​. Plus, they offer a long battery life – up to 27 hours of playback. Combine this with IP54 water-resistance, custom EQ controls, and finding capabilities, and you’re in for an audio treat.

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home