This iPhone 15 Pro Black Friday deal is going to make me switch carriers

It’s pretty rare to see the latest Apple clobber up for offer on Black Friday. But this year we’re seeing Apple’s two-month old flagship iPhone 15 Pro reduced for the savings event. It’s enough to make me switch carriers from my SIM-only plan at the moment to score the new handset for £49 per month.

If you’re ready to hitch your wagon to Three’s network, they’re offering the iPhone 15 Pro on a 24-month contract for a mere £49 per month, with £29 upfront. For those doing the maths, that’s a steal, especially considering the phone’s hefty £999 price tag when bought outright from Apple.

We’re talking unlimited data – the digital equivalent of an all-you-can-eat buffet. Whether you’re streaming, scrolling, or incessantly snapping photos, you won’t have to worry about hitting a data cap. This deal is a serious contender for the ‘Black Friday Hall of Fame,’ especially considering the iPhone 15 Pro hasn’t been out long enough to lose its new-phone smell.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro | was £999 | now £49 per month | save on a Three contract Apple’s new flagship handset sees USB-C finally make it to the iPhone. It comes alongside a new design with a titanium build, the new customisable Action Button, and plenty of camera improvements. And during the savings event, you can score the smartphone for less on this killer contract.

The iPhone 15 Pro is built from Level 5 titanium – the same alloy used on the Mars rover! Gone are the squared off sides of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro offerings, replaced with rounded edges from the days of the iPhone 6. The famous ringer switch has been replaced with a customisable Action Button.

And as expected, Apple has made the switch to USB-C, bringing faster data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. You can juice up AirPods or Apple Watch using the cable, and Apple’s wired earbuds get the new connector. At the front, the Super Retina XDR display packs the same Dynamic Island, ProMotion high refresh rate, and Always On Display as the iPhone 14. Plus, you can take advantage of the always-on Standby mode from iOS 17.

