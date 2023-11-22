I’m expanding my tech art collection with Grid Studio’s 15% discount

Big fan of tech and not just worried about slipping the top smartphone in your pocket? Grid Studio turns disassembled tech into stunning art pieces, memorialising tech pieces in their glorious parts. And if you’re looking for some tech-themed art to adorn your walls, you can score a discount on the entire collection during Black Friday.

From November 22 to November 28, Grid Studio is slicing 15% off its entire site. It’s the perfect time to grab a piece of tech history turned into art. It’s like paying tribute to the ghost of technology past at a price that won’t haunt your wallet. And there are certain devices that are discounted even more.

The beautifully dissected iPhone 4S, not just as a phone, but as an art piece, is reduced down to $99. For the gamers out there, Grid Studio is offering the iconic Game Boy at a throwback price of $169. And for a fuller offering, the Classic Pack comprising the iPhone 4/4S, 5, and 6, this trio is up for grabs at $299.

Grid 4S | was $169 | now $99 | save $70 at Grid Studio Grid Studio’s Grid 4S puts the individual parts of an old 4S put on display. Around forty pieces, the components are individually placed and glued on a white background. For Black Friday, it’s down to $99 from the brand. And you can score 15% off the entire store as well. Buy Now

Each Grid Studio piece is meticulously disassembled and artistically arranged. The point is to showcase the beauty of technology that we often take for granted. It’s like peering into the soul of your beloved gadgets. If phones had souls. They don’t just frame phones or gadgets; they frame milestones in tech history.

For anyone who’s ever felt a pang of nostalgia for the good old days of tech, Grid Studio’s work is a poignant reminder of how far we’ve come. And with a few frames already hanging on my walls, the sitewide discount means I’m going to be ordering some more during the sale. I’m sure the wife-to-be isn’t going to be too keen.

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home