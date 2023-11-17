Looking to suck up some big savings this holiday season? Then this great Shark Black Friday deal at Amazon is well worth checking out. Head to the online shopping giant, and you can currently save 17% on a Shark corded stick vacuum, bringing the price of the essential household gear down to a much more affordable £149.

This vac is absolutely packed with great features, especially its anti-hair wrap technology, which helps keep the brush roll tangle-free when you use it. A long 10m power cord means that most people shouldn’t find any restrictions on their cleaning, while LED headlights help you suck up all the hidden bits of dust and dirt lurking in even the tidiest home or office – as does the bendable stick frame that’s ideal for getting under chairs, sofas and the like.

A generous 5-year guarantee with manufacturer Shark means all your cleaning needs should be sorted for the foreseeable future, too. Lastly, the product usefully transforms into a handheld vacuum with a precision nozzle that’s perfect for cleaning all manner of surfaces, while a clever design allows it to collapse on top of itself for easy freestanding storage. All in all, this is a great price on a super vacuum cleaner. It’s available in purple, which is vibrant but still classy.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home