Black Friday luxury watch deals 2023: I pick the best watches on sale

Sure, Black Friday is a great time to save money on things you actually need, such as air fryers, stick vacuums, and smartphones, but it’s also the perfect time to get yourself a little treat. This year, instead of getting an ugly piece of technology that’ll no doubt break in a few years, how about snapping up one of these luxury watch deals instead?

These watches will last you years to come, and, as Christmas gifts (either for a loved one or yourself), they’re second to none.

I’ve trawled through the Black Friday sales to find the best luxury watch deals around, with multiple price points and styles covered.

The best Black Friday watch deals:

G-Shock GLX-S5600-1ER | was £99 | now £70 | save £29 at G-Shock In addition to the outstanding shock resistance and 200-metre water resistance, this new model comes with Tide Graph and Mood Data, essential functions that support surfing the world’s oceans. It’s environmentally friendly too, with the bezel and the band made of bio-based resin, perfect for ocean and nature lovers. Buy Now

Tissot Couturier Mens Watch 39mm | was £375 | now £255 | save £120 at Goldsmiths The Tissot Couturier is the perfect entry-level timepiece, blending elegant lines with materials to match. It’s versatile design means can be worn in a office or at the beach. It’s from a historic brand, features a dependable quartz movement, and is water resistant to 100 metres. Buy Now

Certina DS 4 37mm | was £430 | now £260 | save £170 at Goldsmiths Since 1888, the Certina brand has united outstanding quality standards, technical expertise and exceptional resilience. This stylish DS 4 comes in a very on-trend brown colourway, with super-legible Arabic numberals. Buy Now

Seiko Prosex Alpinist | was £610 | now £320 | save £290 at Goldsmiths The watch shape takes its inspiration from the original Seiko ‘Alpinist,’ first launched in 1959 for Japanese ‘Yama-otoko’ mountain men, designed to be reliable in treacherous terrain. It’s powered by the caliber 6R35 and is a higher grade inhouse manufacture mechanical movement. Buy Now

Elliot Brown Holton NIVO Bronze | was £575 | now £335 | save £240 at Goldsmiths This specific NIVO (Night Invisible Varnish, Orfordness) colour-way was uncovered whilst researching the use of specific military colours beyond the usual olive drab, black, and desert shades. This model comes in a stunning bronze case that will develop a unique patina over time. Buy Now

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chrono | was £690 | now £480 | save £210 at Goldsmitsh With its base in 1970s military aviation design, the Khaki Pilot Pioneer range is inspired by tradition but powered by innovation. A thoroughly modern, accurate movement ensures the Khaki Pilot Pioneer Chrono Quartz lives up to the reliability its military aviation roots promise. Buy Now

Seiko Black Series ‘Night Speedtimer’ | was £640 | now £490 | save £150 at Goldsmiths Inspired by night missions and the view through a night scope, this watch features newly developed green ‘Lumibrite Pro’ colouring on the markers and hands. This solar powered chronograph can charge from both natural and electric light. Buy Now

Longines Flagship Stainless Steel | was £1450 | now £960 | save £490 at Beaverbrooks Designed in an unmissable and elegant blue colour, this Longines Flagship Stainless Steel Blue Automatic Men’s Watch provides sophistication and outstanding movement for every occasion. Buy Now

DOXA Sub 300 Carbon Divingstar | was £3790 | now £2560 | save £1230 at Beaverbrooks The use of lightweight materials combined with its undisputed high performance, gives this timepiece a modern-day legend status. I love its edgier, more technical look, it makes it equally at home on the city streets as it does the oceans. Buy Now

Omega Seamaster 300 | was £6300 | now £5545 | save £755 at Goldsmiths The famous Seamaster 300 was originally released to great acclaim in 1957, designed expressly for professional divers, underwater workers and military use. Completely reworked for the 21st century with an enhanced movement and beautiful form, this timepiece is ready for a new generation of sea-going adventurers. If you’re looking for a more modern Omega, you can save £1000 on the 300m. Buy Now

