Save big on the best Sony tech during Black Friday sale

With a stellar reputation and long history, Sony’s tech is some of the best you can buy. And this Black Friday, the gadgets get even better, with huge savings across Sony’s bes gear. You’ll find deals on tellies, wireless speakers, wireless headphones, and smartphones.

SRS-XG300 Portable Wireless Speaker – now £170

Looking to take your tunes on the go? Sony’s SRS-XG300 Portable Wireless Speaker in the X-Series has you covered. And this Black Friday, you can score big with a pitch-perfect deal from the retailer. You’ll find the speaker for just £170 over the sales event – down £50 from the usual £220 ticket.

It’s the largest and most expensive of the new X-Series range, but Sony touts the speaker as having “club-like bass” in addition to clear highs, thanks to its built-in tweeters and Mega Bass features. Used in conjunction with Sony’s Music Centre app, you can use the Live Sound mode to help recreate the wider auditory experience you’d expect to enjoy at a larger gig or club environment, with built-in lights that sync to your tunes thrown in for good measure.

WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones – now £320

Usually tagged up at a relatively premium £380, Sony is offering its Sony WH-1000X5 headphones at a significant discount for Black Friday. You can bag the five-star headphones for £320 or £60 off when you order direct. That’s a rather tasty saving on a truly stellar set of cans.

Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the WH-1000XM5 do it all. Sound output from the 30mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s Integrated Processor V1. Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, adjusting noise control through eight different microphones. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience. That’s all paired with class-leading battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations. No wonder we gave these cans five stars out of five in our review.

A80J Bravia XR OLED – now £1000

We’ve seen a few TV deals cropping up over Black Friday, with some OLEDs even getting price reductions. But Sony‘s A80J OLED deal is the cream of the crop. During the savings event, you can save £400 on the telly. The 55-inch model is down to just £100 from the usual £1400 price.

OLED tellies are well-known for offering true blacks, vivid colours, and high levels of contrast. Plus, the XR image processor inside the A80J promises extremely bright highlights, so you won’t be disappointed. Sony’s A90J boasts 4K picture quality, with support for HDR content through Dolby Vision. The telly actually uses vertical speakers to produce a larger sound, resulting in a 3D Dolby Atmos soundscape. There are motion settings, AI picture settings, and all the streaming apps you can shake a stick at.

Sony Xperia 1 IV – now £1000

Sony’s flagship smartphone for 2022, the Xperia 1 IV is an unapologetically premium device, despite the rather confusing name. And over Black Friday, you can score the smartphone for even less, lapping up those tasty flagship features. You’ll find the Xperia 1 IV down to just £1000 for the savings event – that’s £300 off the RRP.

Better yet, Amazon is offering the smartphone in a bundle that’s an incredible deal. Alongside the Xperia 1 IV, you’ll also receive Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones. While this would usually set you back £1300, you can grab the bundle for just £1050 this Black Friday – meaning the headphones are more-or-less free!

Cameras are a big focus for the Xperia 1 IV, delivering continuous zoom between 85 and 125mm, and 4K video at 120fps across all three lenses. The 24mm, f/1.7 main snapper and 16mm, f/2.2 ultrawide return, the former with optical image stabilisation. All three lenses have 12MP sensors with 120fps high-speed readout, good for real-time autofocus, eye-, and object-tracking across all lenses. There’s also a 12MP camera up front which can record 4K HDR footage for the first time. Add a 6.5in, 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of on-board storage, and you’re on to a winner. It scored a top-of-the-range five stars out of five in our review.

