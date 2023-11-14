The best Lego Black Friday deals: from Star Wars to succulents

Lego may be loved the world over, but you’ll need some deep pockets to get your hands on the latest sets. Thankfully, there are savings to be made around the Black Friday shopping season. The official Lego web shop will be hosting its own discounts from the 24th to the 27th of November, but other retailers have already gotten in on the action.

John Lewis and Very currently lead the way in the UK, with big savings a selection of sets from the Lego Icons, Lego Ideas and Lego Architecture range. Amazon isn’t far behind with discounts on some iconic Star Wars characters recreated in brick form. Lego Harry Potter fans are in for a treat, too.

First up, if you’re looking for a few brick-based succulents that won’t need watering, there’s 25% off the LEGO Icons flowers collection. Priced vary depending on whether you’re after the Orchid (£30 instead of £45 from Very.co.uk), Wildflower Bouquet (£41.24 instead of £55 from John Lewis) or the Bird of Paradise set (£67.49 instead of £90 from John Lewis). Each is sure to brighten up your room, with minimal maintenance – once you’ve built them, that is.

Star Wars fans should check out the R2-D2 Droid Building Set, which is available from Amazon for £177 – a 16% reduction from the usual £210 asking price. This collectible display model has a retractable mid-leg, a rotating head, opening front hatches and an adjustable periscope, plus Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber stashed in a hidden compartment. You also get an information plaque and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick thrown in for good measure.

Sticking with Star Wars, the very enjoyable TIE Bomber set is available for £45, down from £60. This 625-piece set depicts (in miniature form) the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back titular scenes, and includes minifigures of Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and a TIE Bomber Pilot, plus a Gonk Droid. You can even shoot tiny torpedoes. Or you can create a helmet collection with reductions on Captain Rex (£44 from Very, save £16), Clone Commander Cody (£40 from Very, save £20) and the Mandalorian (£50 from Very, save £10).

If Marvel’s more your thing, there’s a very decent 25% off the 590-piece Infinity Gauntlet set (now £60), a substantial £35 off the Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship (£105 from Very, down from £140), and a whopping £55 off the Dr Strange Sanctum Santorum (£160 from Very, down from £215).

If you’re looking for something a little more…let’s say, upmarket, then perhaps the 3000+ piece Lego Icons Boutique Hotel is worth a look. John Lewis is currently selling the set for £150, which is a healthy drop from the usual £235 RRP. There’s also the £105 Himeji Castle (via John Lewis), a brick-based recreation of one of Japan’s most iconic historical buildings (down from £140) and the £195 Motorised Lighthouse (via John Lewis), which would usually set you back £260.

For the seriously dedicated Harry Potter fan, the Lego Hogwarts Castle set is on sale at John Lewis for £307.49 – a 25% discount on the usual £410 asking price. Or perhaps you’re more of an art connoisseur? The Lego recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night can be snapped up for £112.49 from John Lewis, a welcome drop from the usual £150 RRP.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features, analysis and occasional sarcasm.