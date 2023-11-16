If you’re an Android fan in need of a new smartphone, Samsung has got you covered this holiday shopping season. There are lots of Galaxy Black Friday deals to be had, but which ones are actually worth your cash? Don’t be stuck with a generations-old model by following our guide to the best discounts, for both the US and the UK.

Our top pick for American shoppers has to be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 over at Best Buy. This clamshell foldable previously cost $899 for the 256GB flavour, but right now can be had for just $299 if you don’t mind one in Blue or Pink Gold colours.

Meanwhile, UK bargain-spotters should head directly to Samsung’s web store, where a cashback offer you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 for £749. You’ll need to pay £849 up front, and claim £100 in cashback, but you also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earphones, and 12 months of Disney+ streaming thrown in for good measure. That’s £196 worth of extras, and £100 off the retail price of the phone. Plus if you’ve got an old handset to trade in, Samsung is also offering up to £450 off the cost.

US Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

If you’re after something a little newer than the deal highlighted above, your best bet is to head to the Samsung US web store with your old device in hand. Samsung is offering up to $800 off the cost of a Galaxy S23 Ultra when you trade in a qualifying handset, or more if you activate with a cellular carrier at checkout.

The Z Flip 5 can also get as much as $600 off, and the Z Fold 5 sees a whopping $1000 slashed from the asking price if you trade in one of a few selected handsets.

UK Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs top-notch cameras, compatibility with the S Pen stylus, a huge and impressive display, and the latest in Android software. It’s one of the most premium Android handsets kicking about – and for good reason. Samsung’s current top-end device is an even tastier sell with this sweet deal. You can score one for £999 during Black Friday, down from £249 direct from the Samsung web shop, when using the code S23ULTRA250. This also includes a year of Disney+ streaming (worth £96) and Samsung will take up to £500 off when you trade in your old handset, too.

We scored the Galaxy S23 Ultra a full five stars in our review, praising its “productivity, photography and performance abilities that are unrivalled in the Android world.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | was £1249 | now £999| save £250 at Samsung This 6.8in stunner packs a 200MP main snapper in a triple camera array, capable of 100X zoom and moon shots. It’s headed up by a gorgeous AMOLED display, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, has a 5000mAh battery cell, and 256GB of base storage. Oh, and don’t forget the S-Pen stylus. Buy Now

If you don’t like waiting around for cashback, you can head to Amazon and pick up a Galaxy S23 for £750. Just be sure to tick the box that applies a £150 voucher to the £899 asking price before heading to the checkout.

Looking for something a little less impactful on the wallet? The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is currently available for £260, a very respectable 35% off the usual £399 asking price. Considering you still get an AMOLED screen, triple camera setup and a design that’s in line with the flagship models, that’s an awful lot of phone for your cash.

