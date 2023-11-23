Save up to 36% on a projector with the XGIMI Black Friday sale

Want to level up your home entertainment game without levelling down your bank balance? Then don’t delay. XGIMI has lavished some huge Black Friday discounts on its award-winning projectors, all of which you’ll find details of below. But those savings come to an end on 27 November.

Shop at XGIMI’s own website and you’ll get an additional £100 off if you spend over £2000. Just be sure to use the code “XGBF100” at checkout to grab the extra discount.

These deals are available at a host of online retailers. But you’ll also find the same reductions at popular brick-and-mortar stores like Argos, Currys, Richer Sounds and, in the Republic of Ireland, Harvey Norman.

XGIMI Horizon Pro (36% off)

The heaviest chop has been performed on the XGIMI Horizon Pro. The deal snips 36% off the 4K projector’s regular price and reducing it to its lowest level since it launched. While the offer lasts, you can pick up this model – which features 2 x 8W Harman Kardon speakers, 1500 ISO lumens brightness, the latest Android TV platform and autofocus and auto keystone correction – for just £1059 rather than the usual £1649 (a stonking £490 reduction).

Shop the XGIMI Horizon Pro at XGIMI.com

Shop the XGIMI Horizon Pro at Amazon UK

XGIMI Halo+ (20% off)

Reduced from £749 to £599, the portable Halo+ 1080p projector comes with a built-in battery that gives you 2.5 hours of off-grid big-screen entertainment in any location of your choosing. There’s also top-notch audio courtesy of a 10W Harman Kardon and Dolby sound setup, and of course XGIMI’s revolutionary Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology to simplify and optimise setup.

Shop the XGIMI Halo+ at XGIMI.com

Shop the XGIMI Halo+ at Amazon UK

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro (20% off)

The Pro edition of the MoGo 2 keeps the portability, speakers and Android smart TV platform of its little brother but increases the display resolution to 1080p Full HD and comes with ISA 2.0, an upgraded version of Intelligent Screen Adaption that offers uninterrupted auto keystone and autofocus – so if you move the MoGo 2 Pro during operation, it’ll correct its image on the fly and ensure you don’t have to pause your movie night to recalibrate the picture. And because it can run off a portable power bank, you can take it almost anywhere for some al fresco entertainment. For Black Friday, its regular £529 price is snipped to just £425.

Shop the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro at XGIMI.com

Shop the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro at Amazon UK

XGIMI Horizon (28% off)

The Horizon delivers an ultra-bright 1080p 1500 ISO lumens HDR picture that’s viewable day or night, plus room-filling sound courtesy of its Harman Kardon speakers and, thanks to Android TV, access to over 5000 apps and games. And right now you can get your hands on one for just £685 – a major discount on its regular price of £949).

Shop the XGIMI Horizon at XGIMI.com

Shop the XGIMI Horizon at Amazon UK

XGIMI Horizon Ultra (11% off)

Last but certainly not least we have £200 off the Horizon Ultra, the world’s first 4K long-throw home projector with Dolby Vision HDR, taking it from £1749 to £1549. It’s a projector we here at Stuff called “fantastic and flexible” thanks to its simple setup (ISA 2.0 showing its value again), excellent bright 4K image quality, well-tuned 2 x 12W Harman Kardon speaker setup and built-in Android TV. It’s a high-performance projector that’s wonderfully low-maintenance to live with.

Shop the XGIMI Horizon Ultra at XGIMI.com

Shop the XGIMI Horizon Ultra at Amazon UK

So there you have it: projectors big and small, all of them easy to setup and use and all of them subject to brilliant Black Friday discounts. For more information on XGIMI’s technology, discounts on accessories and for details of its entire projector line-up, visit XGIMI.com now.

StuffTV