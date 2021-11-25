Get two months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free

There’s a stonking deal available for Black Friday on Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service where you get two months free.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that offers unlimited access to a huge library of ebooks and audiobooks in exchange for a monthly subscription fee of $7.99/£7.99. And now you can get it free for two months by signing up.

Subscribers can access over a million Kindle books and thousands of audiobooks on any device compatible with Kindle: Kindle e-readers, tablets, smartphones, PCs and Macs. If you’re expecting all the latest bestsellers to pop up as they’re released, we suspect you might be disappointed – but there’s still a huge selection on offer.

There are also great Amazon deals on the latest Kindles – see below.

