It might be a generation old now, but the Z Fold 4 still ranks among the best book-style foldable phones out there – and during the Black Friday shopping season you can get one for a whopping 47% off. Right now Amazon UK will sell you a Phantom Black handset with 256GB of storage for just £879, which is a massive drop from the original £1649 retail price.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 had already dropped in price slightly since it was succeeded by the Z Fold 5, but this marks the biggest discount we’ve seen yet. We called the phone ‘another unashamedly premium foldable with the price to match,’ in our four-star review, saying it was hard to argue with what was then top-tier performance and excellent cameras. We did also note, however, that its hefty asking price wouldn’t suit everyone’s pockets – which makes Amazon’s Black Friday deal all the more enticing.

Compared to Samsung’s past fold offerings, the Z Fold 4 is much better for multitasking, while the battery life has been improved slightly. The ample screen size makes on the move viewing a joy, and the Z Fold 4’s outer screen is as good as any premium phone. That’s all thanks to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a colourful, contrasty OLED panel. Oh, yes, it also suffers from a less noticeable crease too (although it is still there if you want to go looking for it).

Any reasons not to buy? We weren’t a fan of the gap between the phone’s two halves, which Samsung addressed with the Z Fold 5 a year later. Performance isn’t going to match today’s flagship phones now, but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is still able to play games at great frame rates.

That said, Samsung’s Fold easily still ranks among the best foldable devices out there, more than holding its own against contemporary rivals such as the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 and Honor Magic Vs. Unless you have the budget to stretch to the current generation handset, this is a fantastic buy.

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around.

Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming