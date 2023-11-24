I’ve found the four best electric toothbrush deals covering all price points
For Black Friday, you can score discounts as high as 70% off Oral-B and Philips smart toothbrushes
Dental hygiene is one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, but electric toothbrushes don’t always come cheap. Want discounted bristles without putting your pearly whites at risk? I’ve found four of the best electric toothbrushes in the Black Friday sales, covering all price points.
Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-line brush from Oral-B or an environmentally friendly option from Suri, we’ve got a deal for you.
All of the electric toothbrushes in this list I’d personally recommend. They come with all the necessary features, namely, a two-minute timer.
So, without further ado, these are the best electric toothbrush deals this Black Friday, starting with the cheapest first:
Oral-B Pro 3 | was £100 | now £34.99 | save 65% at Amazon
One of the most affordable electric toothbrushes out there, but with two vital features – a timer and pressure sensor. The timer helps you brush for two minutes and notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area you are brushing. The pressure sensor helps you protect your delicate gums, reducing brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Looking for one of the best cheap electric toothbrushes around? This is it.
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush | was £75 | now £56 | save 25% at SURI
Suri brushes uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles and the slim aluminium body is designed to be taken apart and repaired. What’s more, they still deliver a quiet, powerful, dentist-approved clean. It’s one of the most stylish electric toothbrushes out there and the battery lasts over 40 days. It’s also available with a UV cleaning case for £71.
Oral-B iO8 | was £450 | now £140 | save 65% at Amazon
Oral-B’s iO series promises an improved clean thanks to its new magnetic iO technology. It combines the round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel. This modern brush features an interactive colour display – it’s very futuristic. It has six smart modes to choose from and of course, also has a timer and pressure sensor.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 | was £550 | now £225 | save 59% at Amazon
This premium Sonicare brush comes with SenseIQ technology that senses pressure, motion, coverage and more, up to 100 times per second, it then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The Philips Sonicare tech pulses water between your teeth while brushing helping to breakdown plaque, while the app provides progress reports by day, week and month.
Black Friday 2023 is here we’re busy covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around.
Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)