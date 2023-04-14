The best video editing apps for Android and iOS

FiLMiC Pro

OK, so this one’s not an editor – it’s a camera. But then if you want great footage, you should look further afield than your phone’s built-in camera app. This one powers up your thumbs with dials to control focus, exposure and zoom.

In fact, this one’s full-on tinkerer bliss. You can adjust frame rates, aspect ratio and white balance. Live analytics warn about clipping so you don’t ruin a once-in-a-lifetime shot. Found the perfect set-up? Save it as a custom preset for future work.

Still not enough? Then grab the IAP cinematographer kit – £10.49 on Android; £13.99 on iOS – which unlocks access to LOG gamma curves that’ll make your phone think it’s a piece of pro-grade videocamera kit.

Download FiLMiC Pro for Android / Download FiLMiC Pro for iOS

VideoGrade

O Brother, Where Art Thou? has a lot to answer for, given that most modern Hollywood blockbusters are now colour-graded to within an inch of their lives. Still, as VideoGrade proves, such tools can perform magic on mundane clips – when in the right hands.

Load up a video and you can radically transform how it looks by using adjustment sliders, bring new life to ancient footage with careful use of effects, or simply remove a colour cast from an otherwise perfect shot. Whatever you go for, just avoid ending up with teal and orange, eh?

Download VideoGrade for iOS

Stop Motion Studio Pro

If you’re keener on being the next Aardman than a wannabe Spielberg, grab Stop Motion Studio Pro. It gives you pretty much everything you need to make a tiny animated classic, whether you fancy working with plasticine on a desk or a series of hand-drawn snaps.

You get animation guides, titles, audio tracks and effects, and in-app capturing. Want to add bizarre expressions to Lego characters? That’s in there too. Not sure if you’ve got what it takes? Check out the freemium version (Android/iOS) before paying your fiver.

Download Stop Motion Studio Pro for Android / Download Stop Motion Studio Pro for iOS