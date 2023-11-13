Save £95 on Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell bundle at Amazon UK
Ding dong! This is a deal worth ringing for
Tired of dashing to the door to see who’s pushed your button? Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell streams a live feed from its doorstep camera straight to your smartphone – and lets you talk to callers without shifting from your seat.
If you’re keen to upgrade your ding-dong, Amazon’s got a Black Friday week deal fit for your portal. Between the 13th and 20th of November you can pick up Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – complete with a bundled Chime 2 and free additional battery – for a substantially discounted £150, instead of the usual £245.
Equivalent to 38% off, that deal is quite a steal. But unlike the porch pirates it’ll help to prevent, you’re actually allowed to take this one.
Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell | was £245 | now £150 | save £95 at Amazon
One of the best wireless video doorbells you can buy, Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell covers an impressive 180° viewing angle within its square frame. It connects directly to your Wi-Fi for simpler setup, plus it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
You’ll want an Arlo Secure plan to make the most of its features, including 30 days of event-based video storage in the cloud, as well as activity zones and package detection. But with 40% off the standard price, that additional outlay looks like much less of a dealbreaker.
Arlo’s Secure plans start at £3.79 per month. Put the £95 saving towards a subscription and you’ll be covered for two years. Plus the discounted package also includes Arlo’s wireless Chime 2, so you don’t need to worry about finding an indoor ringer. Just a spare socket and the Wi-Fi password.
Want more comprehensive home surveillance? Arlo’s Essential Security Camera Outdoor is also discounted. Wire-free and capable of capturing 1080p footage, the Essential Security Camera Outdoor can keep a sharp eye on the perimeter of your pad. Pick up a three-pack right now and you’ll save 46% – that’s £190 instead of the £350 RRP.
