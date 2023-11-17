There’s no shortage of discounts to be had on the latest tech this pre-Christmas shopping season. If you’re after something from Microsoft, these might be the best Surface Black Friday deals currently doing the rounds. Laptops and 2-in-1 tablets are both reduced, which should suit everyone from office workers to digital nomads that are constantly on the move.

Our top pick has to be the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Bundle. It’s currently available to US customers at Best Buy for $999 – a $540 saving compared to the previous $1540 retail price. In the UK, it’s available from Currys for just £899 – that’s a massive £659 off the usual £1558 asking price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | was £1558 | now £899 | save £659 at Currys Comfortably the best 2-in-1 Windows device around, the Surface Pro 9 brings excellent on-the-go performance, a brilliant display and multiple ways to get your work done thanks to the touchscreen and stylus support. Get one bundled with the keyboard cover for the complete experience. Buy Now

The above deal comes bundled with the Surface Surface Pro Signature Typecover, which we think is crucial for getting the best out of the tablet. Without it, you’ll struggle to get any documents tapped up using the touchscreen. It slickly connects to the tablet portion, is wonderfully comfortable to type on, and has a built-in touchpad for the full laptop experience.

If you’d rather just have the tablet, Amazon will happily sell you one – but you’ll have to pay more: £969, rather than £1399. That’s still more than the bundle will set you back though, so this is one deal that isn’t as good as it looks.

You’re better off going direct to the Microsoft Store if you’re after a Surface Laptop 5; the 13in notebook has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, making it quite the all-rounder. It’s currently available for £1049, down from £1269 – that’s £200 off the usual asking price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 | was £1269 | now £1049 | save £220 at Microsoft The fifth iteration of Microsoft’s MacBook rival has the bright screen and zingy specs to cheer up any Windows fan. The design is first class, and there’s plenty of performance on tap. Buy Now

The more mainstream Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is also reduced for Black Friday. John Lewis has the 12.4in machine with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for £899 – a £100 saving compared to the usual retail price.

Lastly, the pro-grade Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is up to 10% off when you buy directly through the Microsoft store. Our pick has a Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia RTX 4050 dedicated graphics chip. It would usually set you back £2469, but is currently £270 off at just £2199.

If you still don’t know where to get started, you can always check out the Microsoft Store to see what the retailer is promoting itself.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor