Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Features / Best Currys Black Friday deals 2023

FeaturesBlack FridayBlack Friday 2023
Features

Best Currys Black Friday deals 2023

Currys has stepped up and smashed it into the back of the net with these Black Friday deals...

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

Black Friday is here, and Currys has dropped a stack of amazing deals.

For those choosing to shop in-store on the day, Currys says it keeps to normal working hours and doors will open at 9am or 10am but it will naturally have the below Black Friday deals online throughout the whole period.

So, whether those kitchen appliances have seen better days, you want to give your living room a serious upgrade or want to get working on that stay-at-home setup, this is the sale for you.

Smartphone deals

Bag yourself a mobile bargain – after all, Currys is the same company as Carphone Warehouse.

TV and soundbar deals

Now is the perfect time to bag a new telly, and it just so happens that Currys have a splendid selection for cheap. Go on – treat yourself.

PC (World) and tablet deals

There’s a reason why its name used to include “PC World.” Currys knows a thing or two about good computers and tablets. If you’re on the hunt for a new bit of kit, here are our recommendations for anyone from casual browsers to creative professionals.

Gaming deals

And what about the PC gaming master race? Well, you’ve not been left out of the sales bonanza!

Appliances deals

Home appliances and kitchen tech are bustling with innovation that makes these gadgets little lifesavers around the house. Plus, they’re now available at bargain prices…

Other Currys Black Friday deals

Also check out all the latest Black Friday UK deals in our roundup

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22