Best Currys Black Friday deals 2023
Currys has stepped up and smashed it into the back of the net with these Black Friday deals...
Black Friday is here, and Currys has dropped a stack of amazing deals.
For those choosing to shop in-store on the day, Currys says it keeps to normal working hours and doors will open at 9am or 10am but it will naturally have the below Black Friday deals online throughout the whole period.
So, whether those kitchen appliances have seen better days, you want to give your living room a serious upgrade or want to get working on that stay-at-home setup, this is the sale for you.
Smartphone deals
Bag yourself a mobile bargain – after all, Currys is the same company as Carphone Warehouse.
- Save £50 on iPhone 15
- Google Pixel 8 now from £599 – save £100 with code PIXEL100
- Save £200 on Moto Razr 40 Ultra 256 GB – now £849.99
- Samsung Galaxy A34 256GB – save £150, now £249
- Motorola Moto E22 – save £31, now £79
TV and soundbar deals
Now is the perfect time to bag a new telly, and it just so happens that Currys have a splendid selection for cheap. Go on – treat yourself.
PC (World) and tablet deals
There’s a reason why its name used to include “PC World.” Currys knows a thing or two about good computers and tablets. If you’re on the hunt for a new bit of kit, here are our recommendations for anyone from casual browsers to creative professionals.
Gaming deals
And what about the PC gaming master race? Well, you’ve not been left out of the sales bonanza!
Appliances deals
Home appliances and kitchen tech are bustling with innovation that makes these gadgets little lifesavers around the house. Plus, they’re now available at bargain prices…
- £100 off on Large Kitchen Appliances over £1000 with code MDA100
- AEG SteamBake BES356010M Electric Steam Oven with SenseCook Food Probe – now £299, save £170
- Samsung Series 5 EcoBubble WW90TA046AE/EU 9 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – now £429
- Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK Air Fryer – save £50, now £199
- Miele Complete C3 Active Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner – save £100, now £249
- Save £50 on Tefal Express Easy SV6140 Steam Generator Iron – Black & Grey with code TEFALSAVE50
- Save £150 on Tefal Pro Express Vision GV9812 High Pressure Steam Generator Iron – Blue & White with code TEFALSAVE150
Other Currys Black Friday deals
- 50% off Blink smart security
- Save £65 when you purchase the Sony A6100 Camera with code SONY65
- Get 10% off selected Health and Beauty brands with code HB10
