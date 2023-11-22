Want to pump out tunes like it’s the Sixties? Marshall’s wireless speakers set the tone for retro audio, pairing sonic punch with old-school style. An established member of the Marshall line-up, the Stanmore II is no exception. And if you act fast, you can buy it at a seriously reduced price during the Black Friday sales.

The Stanmore II has been reduced by a hefty £130. That’s a saving of 39% versus the RRP of £330, bringing the price back down to an all-time low of £200. Which rocks.

Recently succeeded by the Stanmore III, the Stanmore II remains a stellar Bluetooth speaker in 2022. Clad in textured vinyl and fronted by Marshall’s evocative brass moniker, it’s got bags of throwback appeal. But don’t mistake its classic looks for an antiquated setup: paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0, you can tweak the EQ via the Marshall app. Built for stages big or small, three amplifiers drive its punchy woofer and tweeters. A 3.5mm port offers hard-wired versatility, while adjustment knobs let you tweak the output like an analogue roadie.

Reckon the Stanmore’s too hardcore for your crib? Marshall has discounts across the rest of its speaker range too:

If you prefer to keep your listening personal, there are bargains to be had on Marshall’s headphone and earphone models too. Our top pick is the Marshall Major IV: these on-ear cans usually cost £130, but are currently on sale for £75 – that’s a very healthy 42% off. You’re getting 80 hours of playback for your cash, and Marshall’s signature styled ear cups also fold flat for easy storage.

Elsewhere you can pick up the Marshall Motif ANC in-ears for £120, down from their usual £180 asking price. Active noise cancelling helps keep the outside world at bay and IPX5 protection means they’ll cope with the elements too.

Don’t need noise cancelling? The Marshall Minor III are now only £80, down from £120. Expect up to 25 hours of wireless playtime from the buds and charging case, which looks every bit as slick as Marshall’s pricier models.

