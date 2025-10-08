Not an Amazon fan? Goldsmiths’ anti-Prime Day sale has massive discounts on big watch brands

If you’re not fussed about Prime Big Deal Days – or just don’t fancy giving Amazon more of your cash – Goldsmiths has launched its own “anti-Prime Day” sale, and it’s a good one. The UK jeweller is slashing prices on some seriously desirable watches, including big names like TAG Heuer, Longines, Tissot, and Garmin.

We’re not talking a token 5% off, either. Many models are hundreds of pounds cheaper than usual, with both mechanical and smart options getting hefty price cuts. So whether you’ve been eyeing a Swiss automatic or a sporty GPS watch, this is a chance to grab one from an official retailer – no lightning deals or fake RRP drama in sight.

It’s a refreshing alternative to the Amazon chaos: proper discounts, trusted brands, and no membership required. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers worth your time – the kind that make skipping Prime Day feel like a power move.

My pick of the 10 best watch deals in the Goldsmiths sale:

Tudor Black Bay Chrono | was £4650 | now £3720 | save £930 at Goldsmiths The Tudor Black Bay Chrono blends dive-watch heritage with motorsport flair. Its opaline dial and steel case nod to classic chronographs of the past, while the engraved tachymeter bezel and vintage-style pushers add a dash of race-ready energy. Inside, a COSC-certified automatic movement delivers reliable precision. A design that looks just as sharp behind the wheel as it does beneath the waves. Buy Now

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph (ex-display) | was £6995 | now £6296| save £699 at Goldsmiths The ex-display Omega Co-Axial Master Chrono is a modern classic, combining professional dive-watch capability with James Bond-level style. Its 44mm stainless steel case and bracelet frame a polished blue ceramic dial with laser-engraved waves, while rhodium-plated hands and Super-LumiNova indexes ensure visibility in any light. Powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900, it delivers 60 hours of precision and resistance to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss. Buy Now

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” | was £14,300 | now £10,725 | save £3575 at Goldsmiths The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” marks a first for the series with a sand-coloured ceramic case, giving a fresh military-inspired twist to the iconic pilot’s watch. Its dark brown dial, sand-toned hands, and matching rubber strap create a striking, understated aesthetic. Inside, IWC’s 52000-calibre movement ensures precision and reliability, blending rugged performance with luxury design. Buy Now

Seiko 5 Sports SNXS ‘Deep Black Wash’ | was £340 | now £205 | save £135 at Goldsmiths The Seiko 5 Sports SNXS ‘Deep Black Wash’ is a modern nod to the brand’s 1970s classics. Its 37.5mm case and semi-spherical glass house a rich black dial with Lumibrite hands, grooved indices, and a punchy orange seconds hand – a subtle throwback to vintage Seiko sport models. Powered by the reliable in-house 4R36 automatic movement with a 40-hour reserve, it keeps the spirit of the original “5” alive. Buy Now

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Centenary | was £10,800 | now £8100 | save £2700 at Goldsmiths The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Centenary Exclusive marks 100 years of Watches of Switzerland with just 100 pieces made. This 41mm steel chronograph features a deep blue ceramic bezel (a first for the collection) paired with Zenith’s signature tricolour subdials and a choice of steel bracelet or sporty blue rubber strap. Inside beats the legendary El Primero movement, now refined for a 60-hour reserve and 1/10th second precision. Buy Now

TAG Heuer Night Diver Aquaracer | was £3550 | now £2665 | save £855 at Goldsmiths The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Night Diver Calibre 5 is built for adventure above and below the surface. Its 43mm black DLC-coated steel case and ceramic bezel give it a stealthy edge, while the white luminescent dial glows brilliantly in the dark – a nod to TAG’s luminous 1980s originals. Powered by the automatic Calibre 5 and water resistant to 300 metres, it’s tough, precise, and unmistakably bold. With its black rubber strap and glowing dial, the Night Diver is a future classic. Buy Now

Oris Big Crown 40mm | was £1600 | now £1280 | save £320 at Goldsmiths The Oris Big Crown 40mm draws straight from aviation heritage, blending cockpit-ready functionality with everyday style. Its rich burgundy dial contrasts beautifully with a tan leather strap, while the 40mm case keeps it wearable and balanced. Designed for precision and legibility, it’s a pilot-inspired timepiece that works as well on the wrist as it does in the skies. Buy Now

Longines Spirit 40mm | was £2150 | now £1610 | save £540 at Goldsmiths The Longines Spirit channels the brand’s pioneering past into a watch built for today’s explorers. With its crisp green matte dial, luminous hands, and classic brown leather strap, it’s equal parts rugged and refined. Inside beats the METAS-certified L888.4 calibre. Water resistant to 100 metres, it’s designed to handle everyday adventures while keeping a timeless, aviation-inspired look. A true modern classic. Buy Now

Breitling Superocean Heritage B20 | was £4600 | now £3680 | save £920 at Goldsmiths The Breitling Superocean Heritage B20 Automatic 42mm UK Edition gives a modern twist to a 1950s icon. Limited to just 500 pieces, it pairs a sleek anthracite dial with a black ceramic bezel for a bold look. Powered by the COSC-certified B20 calibre, with 200m water resistance and a choice of steel mesh or textured rubber strap. The result? A stunning heritage diver. Buy Now

Bremont Supermarine S302 GMT Ocean Limited Edition | was £3600 | now £2520 | save £1080 at Goldsmiths The Bremont Supermarine S302 GMT Ocean Limited Edition is a watch with a mission. Limited to 400 pieces, it celebrates the work of marine conservationists Ocean Ramsey and Juan Oliphant, who wear it on their aquatic adventures. Its grey dial and robust design reflect Bremont’s signature durability, while each purchase contributes to ‘Save the Turtles International’, supporting ocean conservation, wildlife protection, and community education. Buy Now

