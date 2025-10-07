I’m finally getting one of the top massage guns, all thanks to this massive Amazon discount

Been making the most of the good weather recently and hit the pavements? These limited-time best Therabody deals will ease your aching muscles – all while putting less strain on your bank balance. With significant reductions across its entire range of massage guns for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, you can save over £100 right now.

Therabody’s massage guns are some of the best out there, offering percussive treatment in a range of forms – from compact companions for relief on the road, to pro-grade tools for the ultimate vibration therapy. There are even some weirder wellness gadgets, such as a face mask that shines red light on you!

The best Therabody deal brings one of the brand’s most popular massage guns down to under £100. The Theragun Relief is down to just £99 from £129, saving you an excellent 23%. US shoppers get a slightly better discount of 25%, with the massager reduced from $160 to $120. This little number is the “everyman” of the group. It’s easy to use, effective, and as quiet as a mouse, branded as your go-to for everyday aches and pains, with a one-button control system.

The incredibly popular red light face mask is discounted. It’s £130 off right now, down from £579 to £449 when you shop directly with Therabody. US shoppers get a small discount of 7%, bringing the TheraFace Mask down to $559 – it’s not much, but I can confirm it’s the lowest price in 30 days. It’s FDA cleared and has 648 medical-grade Red, Red + Infrared and Blue LED lights (more than its competitors). It provides full-face coverage and also has added facial vibration therapy.

There’s another Therabody device for your face that’s also on sale. The SmartGoogles are a heated eye mask that deliver a facial massage, and sit just over your eyes. This device offers three different modes to pick from for stress, anxiety, and tension relief. Over in the US, you can score the wellness goggles for 35% off – down from $199 to $130. UK shoppers miss out on this deal, unfortunately.