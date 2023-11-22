Best massage gun 2023: therapy tools for percussive muscle relief

If workouts leave your body stiffer than a barbell, it might be time to add one of the best massage guns to your kit bag. By hammering your muscles with thousands of vibrations per minute, these therapeutic utensils stimulate blood flow, enhance recovery and generally beat you into better shape.

Like gym members, massage guns come in a range of shapes and sizes. From portable pistols for relief on the road, to pro-grade guns that serve up the punchiest of percussive treatments, we’ve picked out our favourite tools for DIY physio in the list below.

Lingo got you tied up in knots? We’ve also deciphered the key specs to keep in mind when shopping for a top massage gun. Whether for before, during or after exercise – or to ease the aches of a sedentary desk day – the right model should leave your muscles feeling more limber and less like timber.

What’s the best massage gun?

We think the best massage gun is the 5th Generation Theragun Pro (check price). The latest massager from Theragun has five-speed settings, comes with five interchangeable heads and an adjustable arm with three positions, plus a carry case.

Other massage gun recommendations

Best cheap massage gun The Therabody Theragun Mini (check price) is the best cheap massage gun. It’s compact enough to fit in your gym bag but still packs a punch, with three-speed settings and Bluetooth connectivity for phone app control. Best professional massage gun The Compex Fixx 2.0 (check price) is a pro-level massage gun with five-speed settings and three adjustable arm positions. It also comes with a carry case and five interchangeable heads. Best compact massage gun for travel The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 (check price) is perfect if you massage on the go. It has three-speed modes and a lightweight, comfortable design. Best of all, it has USB-C charging.

1. Theragun Pro (5th gen)

Stuff Verdict The latest, fifth-gen Theragun Pro has five speed settings, comes with five interchangeable heads and an adjustable arm with three positions, plus a carry case Pros Carry case included

Comes with five heads

Adjustable arm Cons Limited battery life

High RRP

Theragun Pro (5th gen) specs Battery life 90 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Five (1000 to 3000 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC

You’d get several therapy sessions for the price of Theragun’s range-topper. But thanks to its integrated display, you shouldn’t need professional help: besides showing a real-time force readout, the OLED panel visually guides you through targeted routines. Select from four preset programmes, or go full physio and create your own in the app. It also runs quieter, lasts longer and hits deeper than previous editions.

2. Therabody Theragun Mini (2nd gen)

Stuff Verdict A compact massage gun that’ll fit in your gym bag but still packs a punch, with three speed settings and Bluetooth connectivity for phone app control Pros Three speed modes

Bluetooth connectivity

USB-C charging Cons Pricier than some rivals

Therabody Theragun Mini (2nd gen) specs Battery life 120 minutes Bluetooth Yes Speed modes Three (1750, 2100, 2400 PPM) Charging connection USB-C

Use a Toblerone as a roller and you’ll be all out of shape. Use this rounded triangle for treatment and your tension should melt faster than a chocolate dumbbell. Shrunk for its second generation, Therabody’s portable power-up is light enough to live in your gym bag, yet still delivers three speeds and an amplitude of 12mm. Syncing it by Bluetooth unlocks recipes for sweet relaxation.

3. Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Stuff Verdict A powerful but compact massage gun with three speed modes and a lightweight, comfortable design. Doesn’t come with a carry case and lacks the Bluetooth connection of some rivals Pros Good value

Light weight

More powerful than some rivals Cons No Bluetooth

No carry case

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 specs Battery life 180 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Three (2200, 2750, 3200 PPM) Charging connection USB-C

After a hard day pursuing rebel scum, even Stormtroopers deserve some R&R. This minimalist gun features a soft-touch arctic finish which perfectly complements the Empire’s standard-issue armour. Equipped with a grip more ergonomic than any blaster, its one-button interface can’t be set to stun – but it can cycle through three speeds of therapy, with two attachments to help you direct its delivery of the Force.

4. Compex Fixx 2.0

Stuff Verdict A pro-level massage gun with five speed settings and three adjustable arms positions. Also comes with a carry case and five interchangeable heads Pros Five speed modes

Adjustable arm

Carry case included Cons Expensive

Stall force not as high as some

Compex Fixx 2.0 specs Battery life 90 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Five (1000 to 3000 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC

Straining to hit tricky bits could leave you needing further therapy. This adaptable apparatus makes it easier to reach knotted nooks during your DIY treatments, and has a stall force of 40 lbs (18 kg). Disguised as a cordless drill, its battering arm can rotate to suit the job at hand, while the slanted handles let you grip two ways. Simply slot in the battery cartridge and turn the dial to amp up the PPM.

5. HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun

Stuff Verdict This is a massage gun that pummels your muscles back into shape, while also heating them to 47 degrees C, or cooling them thanks to interchangeable massage heads Pros Heated tip

Good battery life

Cooling head also included Cons Not as powerful as some

Expensive

HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun specs Battery life 210 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Three (2100, 2400, 3000 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC

Repeatedly pummelling your muscles is one route to recovery. Toasting them is another. This vibrating aid does both: as well as pulsing at up to 3000rpm, it ships with a tip that reaches 47⁰C in less than two minutes, for heated relief that boosts your blood flow. Keen to cool off? Freeze the separate gel head for a chilled dose of post-gym jiggling.

6. Hydragun Atom Mini

Stuff Verdict A seriously stylish but lightweight massage gun, the Atom Mini has a massive battery life of up to five hours and runs incredibly quietly, but lacks Bluetooth for phone app control Pros Lightweight and portable

Quiet

Long battery life Cons Lacka Bluetooth

Hydragun Atom Mini specs Battery life 300 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Three (1800, 2400, 3200 PPM) Charging connection USB-C

It’s not microscopic, but this miniature machine is as compact as they come. True to its atomic moniker, the 550g cylinder sports an aluminium shell that’s the envy of the periodic table. And despite its compact proportions, it still packs the power to wobble your molecules: boosted by USB-C, the palm-sized pounder pumps out more than 50 beats per second at a force of 15.4lbs.

7. Pulsio Elite

Stuff Verdict A hugely powerful massage gun, the Pulsio Elite is available in three colours and serves up 40 kg of force at up to 6500 PPM Pros Long battery life

Up to 40kg of force

Quiet Cons Could be overkill for some

No Bluetooth

Pulsio Elite specs Battery life 480 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Five (up to 6500 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC

It takes more than brute force to repair an aching body, but you still need some thump to properly hit the spot. While this instrument won’t make you a master masseur, it will produce a massive 89lbs of stall force. It’ll also hammer the source of your stiffness with up to 6500 percussions per minute, while its dampened motor is masked by your grateful groans.

8. MuscleGun Carbon

Stuff Verdict We like how the MuscleGun Carbon comes with a carry case and four massage heads included. It also has a long battery, is nicely designed, and has a long battery life of up to five hours. Pros Four tips included

Carry case included

Long battery life Cons Not as powerful as some

Pricier than rivals

MuscleGun Carbon specs Battery life 300 minutes Bluetooth No Speed modes Five (1400 to 3200 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC[

Goldilocks didn’t mention dreams of becoming a sports therapist. If the porridge robber did rehabilitate by gaining an NVQ, this would be her weapon of choice: it’s built to be just right. At 980g, the angled handle is solid in the paw yet easy to wield. And with a 12mm amplitude, 44lbs of stall force and five speed settings, it can aid recovery after woodland workouts – without being too powerful for Papa Bear’s bad back.

9. Recovapro MAX

Stuff Verdict A pro-grade massage gun with five speed settings that go all the way up to 3200 PPM. It has a high, 27kg stall force, plus there’s a carry case and seven attachments included Pros High stall force

Bluetooth connectivity

Seven attachments included Cons Expensive

Could be overkill for some

Recovapro MAX specs Battery life 300+ minutes Bluetooth Yes Speed modes Five (1400 to 3200 PPM) Charging connection AC/DC charge dock

Whacking with a mallet might mitigate muscular discomfort, but this beefy bludgeon will nail your aches better than any analogue gavel. Styled like something from Thor’s arsenal, its 90W motor runs for more than 300 minutes per charge. Percussion speeds can be tweaked via the app, while a 16mm amplitude promises to beat deep into your tissue. Seven attachments add versatility to your toolbox, too.

How to choose the best massage gun

Want to buy the best massage gun but don’t know where to start? Budget will play a key part here, of course, but so too will your prior experience will massage guns. Are you looking to upgrade from one you already own, or are you buying your first? If the latter then we highly recommend trying before you buy – after all, you wouldn’t want to splash out on the most expensive model to find it’s too heavy to use comfortably, or is simply too powerful for the sort of massage you want.

Key features and specifications to look out for include the massage gun’s speed options, which are usually measured in percussions per minute (PPM) and tend to range from around 1000 to over 3000 for the most powerful models. Also look closely at the stall force, which is measured in kg or lbs and can vary from under 20 kg to over 30 kg. This is how much pressure you can apply to the massage gun before its motor stops, so a higher stall force means the ability to give yourself a firmer, deeper massage. Again, make sure you’re familiar with what you like from a percussive massage and buy the gun that’s best for you.

How much a gun’s head moves can affect the pummel factor. Amplitude ranges from 8mm to a hefty 16mm. Vibration speeds also vary by model, although even on entry-level guns the fastest setting will still be intense.

Lastly, extra features to look out for include Bluetooth connectivity (used to communicate with a smartphone app), an adjustable arm for massaging in different positions, and interchangeable heads. Some massage guns even come with heads that are heated or which can be cooled in the freezer to aid muscle recovery.

How we test the best massage guns Like all other products we recommend at Stuff, these percussive massage guns are tested thoroughly. We try them for ourselves and work through all of the speed modes and interchangeable heads to uncover the pros and cons of every model. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.

Chris Rowlands Freelance contributor About Formerly News Editor at this fine institution, Chris now writes about tech from his tropical office. Sidetracked by sustainable stuff, he’s also keen on coffee kit, classic cars and any gear that gets better with age. Areas of expertise Cameras, gear and travel tech