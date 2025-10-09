I’ve found the 20 best Prime Big Deals Days 2025 offers still live!

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days took place this week. Yes, another sale. It’s really just Amazon’s own version of Black Friday but a month early and follows up on the summer’s Prime Day. It started earlier on Tuesday and finished last night. Didn’t manage to snag the devices you wanted? Don’t worry! I’ve been looking at Amazon deals all week long, and have found that some incredible offers are still live.

As the name suggests, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals. You can score money off items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. All items qualify for one-day delivery. Amazon promised there will be “hundreds of thousands” of products on offer, and I think that was the case.

Amazon dished out plenty of deals for this year’s Prime Big Deals Days. With over 20 Amazon sales under my belt, I’ve been combing through everything that’s on offer. Now the sale is over, here are all the best deals I’ve found that are still live in both the US and UK.

LG C5 OLED 4K TV: $1373

LG’s C5 65-inch OLED 4K TV is a great pick for your living room wall. In fact, it’s one of the best TVs of 2025. We reviewed the 42-inch version and gave it a full five stars. It’s basically the flagships G5’s slightly more down-to-earth sibling. You get the same 4K upscaling, but a slightly less powerful AI-powered processor for a slightly lower price. This screen offers fantastic picture quality, engaging HDR images, and still gets decently bright.

Right now on Amazon US, a 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV is almost half price with $1324 off – down to $1373 from the regular price of $2697. That’s roughly a 40% saving on a top-rated TV that’s only a few months old, making it an exceptional deal. Unfortunately, shoppers in the UK won’t find an identical Amazon deal right now.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: $910

While the top smartphones of the year have been impressive, Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge might have topped them out. The S25 Edge is a combination of the features of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra – but it’s super thin. It clocks in at 5.8mm thin, which makes it one of the slimmest phones you can currently buy. In our four star review, we declared that “thin is most definitely in” but were slightly disappointed about the battery life. If you’re looking to get in on the slim action, there’s never been a better time.

Amazon is offering $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge after Prime Big Deals Days. That discount brings the 512GB model down from its regular price of $1220 to $910 – which makes the phone much more compelling. In fact, it’s actually cheaper than the lower 256GB model! The deal in the UK has unfortunately expired, so the handset is back to its RRP of £1199.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): $799/£849

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it on of the best laptops you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.” It scored a full five stars!

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £849 on Amazon UK – a £150 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get an even better $200 off – bringing the price down to $799 from $999. Now these might not sound like the largest savings, but they’re insanely good for an Apple laptop that launched earlier this year.

The M4 chip brings a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. A new 12MP Center Stage camera makes video calls look better, while the laptop now supports up to two external 6K displays. As for ports, you’re getting MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: £50

Amazon’s newest Fire HD 8 tablet is one of our favourite budget picks, and it’s even more of a steal thanks to this deal that’s still live after Prime Big Deals Days. On Amazon UK, it’s down from £100 to 50% off at £50 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB version. Unfortunately, the US deal has expired now.

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are some of the most affordable options around. The refreshed Fire HD 8 range promises to be faster, with 50% more RAM. Apparently, this means a better experience when you’re streaming, gaming, or doing whatever it is you do with Prime Video, Audible, or Kindle. Amazon also decided to bump up the rear camera to a 5MP shooter. Battery life has been given a boost too, with up to 13 hours of juice.

Kindle Scribe: $340/380

This Kindle Scribe offers a high-definition 10.2-inch, 300ppi display. It’s an illuminated e-ink screen, as large as most tablets on the market (and bigger than other Kindles). That makes the device perfect for jotting down quick notes or scribbling annotations. Amazon reckons it feels just like writing on paper, but I’m not quite convinced on that one. The newer model comes with a redesigned display, where the highlight is uniform borders. It’s also slightly faster and has a more premium body.

On Amazon US, the newest Kindle Scribe has pretty huge discount of 24% – bringing the e-ink tablet down from $450 to $340. This deal actually makes the newer model cheaper than the 2022 version, which is not reduced anymore. On Amazon UK, you can score the new Scribe for a slightly better 29% off – down to £270 from £380.

Kindle Colorsoft: £199

Amazon’s Kindle line-up has dominated the e-reader market for years. But when I reviewed the Kindle Colorsoft at the end of last year, I was slightly disappointed. I said “For almost everyone, colour alone just won’t justify the £270 price.” But thanks to this deal in for Prime Day, the colour e-reader might finally be worth buying.

Right now, there’s still an excellent deal for the Colorsoft on Amazon UK, where the e-reader is down from £270 to £199. With these savings, I’m more incline to recommend the Kindle Colorsoft, as it offers much more value for money.

The Kindle Colorsoft looks, feels, and weighs almost exactly the same as the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. The big difference here is, of course, the addition of colour. It’s not vibrant in the way an iPad or smartphone screen is, but is certainly a game-changer for certain types of content. Colours are soft and subdued rather than bright and punchy, keeping the aesthetic closer to traditional printed material like magazines.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $409/£479

We scored the Galaxy Watch Ultra a full five stars in our review. Its 47mm titanium case makes it tough and weather-resistant, although it’s bulkier than previous Galaxy Watches. We love its bold design, complete with a sharp AMOLED screen, bright 3000 nits display, and durability for outdoor use. However, it only offers a two-day battery life, which feels a bit short, especially compared to Garmin’s sport watches.

While this smartwatch excels in fitness tracking, offering accurate heart rate monitoring, dual-frequency GPS, and a multi-sports mode for triathletes, it lags in handling watersports – Apple’s Watch Ultra has the edge there.

Right now, you can score the Galaxy Watch Ultra for almost half price on Amazon US. The rugged smartwatch is 37% off, down to $409 from the usual price of $650. UK shoppers have a smaller discount still available, with the watch reduced to £479.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $169/£132

If all you want are the fitness-tracking basics done well, the Forerunner 55 is an older running-skewed watch that delivers excellent bang for your buck. With loads of sports profiles, built-in heart rate and a 20-hour GPS battery life, it’s great for beginner runners. But it packs enough fitness feature firepower to cater for more serious milers who like to keep things simple, too.

In the days following Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, you can score it for even less. The best offer on the running watch is on Amazon UK, where you can save 29% on the watch. The price is down to £132 from the usual price of £180. Over on Amazon US, it’s also discounted – down from the regular price of $200 to $169. It’s not quite as much, but still a decent saving of $50.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $65/£89

Head in hands moments don’t come much bigger than realising you’ve lost your keys, but Apple came to save the day. AirTags are Apple’s answer to “Where did I put my [insert easily lost item here]?” Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon.

Right now, you can bag £30 off a four-pack of Apple’s AirTag trackers – bringing the price from £119 to £89. Or, you can save $35 on the AirTag four-pack from Amazon US at $65. While buying in the multipack is the best value for money, even if you might not lose as many things as me.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $170/£199

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s previous-gen AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice, even though the newer Pro 3 buds are now available. We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. You’ll miss out on the new ear tips and heart rate sensor from the newer AirPods Pro 3, but they’re still an excellent pick.

Right now, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $170 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $50 from the regular ticket of $249. Or on Amazon UK, you can score them for a slightly higher discounted price of £199, which is still a decent £30 saving.

Beats Studio Pro: $170/£319

This cheaper pair of Apple over-ear headphones were launched in 2023 – two years after the AirPods Max. What’s more, they’re basically the same as AirPods Max inside – even capable of wired lossless audio, which AirPods Max aren’t. They offer USB-C charging, 40 hours of battery, and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware.

Right now, they’re down to $170 on Amazon US – almost $200 off the regular price. This is a return to the cheapest price I’ve seen for them, so I expect they’ll go back up soon now that Amazon Prime Big Deals Days is over. On Amazon UK, there’s a much smaller 9% discount still live, with a price of £319.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $80

For those seeking a dedicated fitness tracker, Fitbits still remain one of the most popular options. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is known for its simplicity, reliability, and robust suite of fitness tracking features, including sleep analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring. It’s perfect for individuals looking to enhance their fitness journey without breaking the bank.

And right now, it’s cheaper than ever. On Amazon US, you’ll find it discounted to $80 – $20 off the regular price. Or in the UK, you can bag the tracker for a slightly better £25 off – still down to £60.

Oral-B iO 6 Electric Toothbrush: £200

Dental hygiene is one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, but electric toothbrushes don’t always come cheap. So you might want to consider Oral-B’s iO 6 offering. It’s 49% off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days, down to £200 from £330.

This electric brusher still packs AI smarts and different cleaning modes. An LED ring shows you how much pressure you’re putting on your fangs, and app connectivity makes sure you brush everywhere.

Ninja Double Stack XL: $210/£229

If you often need to prepare food quickly, then an air fryer is a must. The Ninja Double Stack XL appeals a great deal for this, letting you cook in two drawers at once. While that’s nothing new, the real draw (pun fully intended) comes in the fact that the fryers are stacked – so it takes up much less room on your counter. In fact, it still manages a huge 9.5L capacity for plenty of food.

Over on Amazon US, it’s discounted by a pretty decent amount of $50 to $210. It’s the lowest I’ve seen it so far, so I’m surprised it’s still live now that Prime Big Deals Days is over. In the UK, Amazon still has a 15% discount, with the air fryer down to £229.

Dreame L40 Ultra robot vacuum: $470

Dreame’s L40 Ultra robot vac offers an incredibly powerful 11,000Pa Vormax suction. Its MopExtend RoboSwing technology reaches up to 4cm deep into corners and under furniture, while the innovative TriCut brush efficiently handles hair tangles. The all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free maintenance, self-emptying for up to 75 days and even cleaning its own mops with 65°C hot water to maintain peak hygiene.

Using OmniDirt Detection Technology, the L40 Ultra identifies and tackles challenging messes like oil or sauce spills with targeted cleaning routines. The robot’s camera and five-channel colour sensing system ensure no dirt goes unnoticed, while its smart navigation creates detailed four-level maps for efficient route planning. You also get customisable cleaning modes for different rooms and voice control support via Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

And after Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, this robot vacuum is still an absolute steal! Over on Amazon US, it’s down by more than 40% from the regular price of $800 to $470 – which is an excellent saving. Unfortunately, UK shoppers miss out on this deal.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: $450/£319

This Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum offers powerful cleaning with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, preventing hair from tangling in the brush-roll. Its Clean Sense IQ adjusts power based on dirt, with a 60-minute runtime, removable battery, and anti-odour technology for freshness.

Usually, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner retails for $500. For Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, the retail giant slashed the price down to $349. It’s not quite so low now, but you can still bag $50 off with the stick vac now sat at $450. Those in the UK still have a much bigger saving available – the Stratos is 34% at £319.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: £40

Ring’s new Battery Video Doorbell promises to give you a better look at your visitors. It’s all thanks to a new Head-to-Toe HD video feature, borrowed from the Pro options. Ring has given this doorbell a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view that’ll let you catch everything. It’s a 66% taller view than what you got with the old model, which makes it handy for checking out deliveries on your doorstep – if you’ve shelled out for the Ring Protect subscription, of course.

Alongside the taller view, you get Colour Night Vision, Customisable Motion Zones, real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. And if you’ve opted into the Ring Protect subscription, you’ll get Smart Alerts, Rich Notifications with photo previews, and cloud storage for up to 180 days.

And right now, you can pick up the doorbell for even less, following Amazon’s latest major sale. Amazon US did have an excellent deal, but that’s now over, unfortunately. But, on Amazon UK, it’s still down £40 instead of £100 – which is still the lowest I’ve seen it priced this year.

Blink Outdoor Camera 4 (3-pack): £85

Improving upon my favourite security cam (the Blink 3), the new 4th-gen camera offers even smarter features, while still keeping things affordable. I’d go as far as saying the latest Blink makes it harder to justify splashing out on pricier alternatives. The big upgrade here is on-device Person Detection – solving the problem of distinguishing between a suspicious character and animals in your garden.

Beyond the brains, there’s solid brawn too: upgraded motion detection with dual zones, a much wider field-of-view, and improved low light performance so your night footage. While you’ll need a subscription for Person Detection, everything else is available without one.

And there’s never been a better time to nab the few months old Blink Outdoor Camera 4. Those in the UK can bag a pack of 3 cameras for £85 – that’s a discount of 55% from the usual ticket of £190. Amazon US didn’t have a deal when the sale was on, and there’s still nothing now that it’s over.

GoPro Hero 13: $350/£310

The GoPro Hero 13 is a darling of adventurers, content creators, and action junkies alike. In fact, it might be the best GoPro to date. Its claim to fame? Swappable lenses that can turn your footage into anything from ultra-wide action-packed reels to macro-level marvels. The Hero 13 knows exactly which lens you’ve attached, optimising settings like a cinematographer in your pocket.

The GoPro Hero 13 isn’t yet discounted in the US. But over in the UK, it’s yours for £310, a decent drop from its £400 launch price. On Amazon US, you can bag a slightly smaller saving of 13%, with the action cam now down to $350.

Amazon Echo Pop: £20

Right now, Amazon US still has the newest Amazon Echo Pop model down to $25 from the regular price of $40. Or you can get the Echo Pop from Amazon UK for £23, down by almost 50% from the usual price of £45. That’s a tasty 56% discount on this top Alexa speaker. As you can see, others have price-matched this.

It’s in terms of smart functionality where Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Pop really shines. The device works with a spectacular range of services and smart home products, too. So you can ask it to do everything from check the football scores, play your favourite songs on Spotify or dim the lights of a Philips Hue system. It’s a fully-featured smart home helper.

Most of these deals are likely expire in the following days, now that the Prime Big Deals Days sale is over. For some of the offers, this is still the best price I’ve seen – including previous sales like Black Friday. This page will be updated as we get further away from the big sale, so check back! Just don’t be disappointed if you see that your favourite deal has slipped away.