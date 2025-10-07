Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Stuff / News / Get an Echo Dot smart speaker for $35/£30 during the latest Amazon sale

NewsDealsAmazon Prime Big Deals DaysSmart HomeSmart speakersAmazonEcho Dot
News

Get an Echo Dot smart speaker for $35/£30 during the latest Amazon sale

Amazon is currently offering a cracking Echo Dot deal in the US and UK for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Echo Dot Prime Day

Looking for a smart assistant device you can drop anywhere in your gaff? Amazon has slashed the price of the latest generation Echo Dot in the Amazon Big Deals Days sale, with more than 50% off the RRP. That means you can grab one for a mega-cheap price.

    On Amazon US, it’s down from $50 to $35 – saving you 30%. Or over on Amazon UK, the dinky smart speaker is a slightly better 45% – down to £30 from the regular price of £55. You can opt to get the Echo Dot 5th gen – which is the newest model – in cloud blue, glacier white, charcoal and deep sea blue

    The latest version of the Echo Dot was launched in 2022. It binned the round ‘puck’ shape in favour of a sphere, like the bigger Amazon Echo. The latest Dot is no slouch in the audio department, with an immersive speaker providing boosted audio quality.

    In addition to its standard smart home features, Alexa can be expanded with skills. These range from the useful, such as playing radio stations or getting recipe ideas in the kitchen, to the silly and child-pleasing, such as collections of rude sound effects. You can listen to Audible audiobooks – another Amazon company.

    Plus, control all kinds of third-party devices including robot vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs and smart speakers. You can also integrate Alexa with software including calendars from iCloud, Google, Microsoft Office and more, get data from your Fitbit and control smart plugs.

    Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

    About

    Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

    Areas of expertise

    Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home