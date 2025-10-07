Get an Echo Dot smart speaker for $35/£30 during the latest Amazon sale

Looking for a smart assistant device you can drop anywhere in your gaff? Amazon has slashed the price of the latest generation Echo Dot in the Amazon Big Deals Days sale, with more than 50% off the RRP. That means you can grab one for a mega-cheap price.

On Amazon US, it’s down from $50 to $35 – saving you 30%. Or over on Amazon UK, the dinky smart speaker is a slightly better 45% – down to £30 from the regular price of £55. You can opt to get the Echo Dot 5th gen – which is the newest model – in cloud blue, glacier white, charcoal and deep sea blue

The latest version of the Echo Dot was launched in 2022. It binned the round ‘puck’ shape in favour of a sphere, like the bigger Amazon Echo. The latest Dot is no slouch in the audio department, with an immersive speaker providing boosted audio quality.

In addition to its standard smart home features, Alexa can be expanded with skills. These range from the useful, such as playing radio stations or getting recipe ideas in the kitchen, to the silly and child-pleasing, such as collections of rude sound effects. You can listen to Audible audiobooks – another Amazon company.

Plus, control all kinds of third-party devices including robot vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs and smart speakers. You can also integrate Alexa with software including calendars from iCloud, Google, Microsoft Office and more, get data from your Fitbit and control smart plugs.

So you just got an Amazon Echo? Here are the first 10 things to do with your Alexa smart speaker