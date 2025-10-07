The best Amazon device deals for Prime Big Deals Days 2025
From smart home tech to the best e-readers out there, here are the best Amazon device deals for Prime Big Deals Days 2025
It’s time for Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days savings event again. It’s sort of like a mini Black Friday, or Prime Day in October. And what better way to celebrate than with cheap gadgets? These Amazon device deals are leading the charge.
Amazon loves to lower the price of its own devices, with deep discounts across Echo, Kindle, Fire and more gear including Ring and Eero.
This year, Prime Big Deals Days is a two day event. It runs from 7 October to 8 October. I’ve been scouring the retailer, and here are all the key Amazon device special offers you need to know about…
My pick of the Amazon US device deals
- Echo Spot: now $45, save $35
- Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) with Blink Mini: now $55, save $45
- Amazon Smart plug: now $13, save $12
- Fire TV Stick HD: now $18, save $17
- Fire TV Stick 4K: now $25, save $25
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: now $40, save $20
- Amazon Fire TV cube: now $100, save $40
- Fire TV Soundbar: $90, save $30
- Fire TV 2-series 32in HD TV: $110, save $40
- Blink Outdoor 4 wireless smart security camera: now $35, save $35
- Fire HD 10 tablet: now $70, save $70
- Kindle Paperwhite: now $125, save $35
- Ring Indoor Cam: now $25, save $25
- Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router: now $160, save $90
Top Amazon UK device deals
- Echo Pop smart speaker – was £45, now £23
- Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release) – was £55, now £30
- Echo Spot (2024 release) – was £80, now £45
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) – was £90, now £50
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) – was £100, now £40
- Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablet – was £150, now £70
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – was £60, now £26
- Blink Outdoor 4 camera – was £70, now £31
